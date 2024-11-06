Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Donald Trump reclaims Presidency with polarizing campaign victory

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Donald Trump reclaims Presidency with polarizing campaign victory

Donald Trump has reclaimed the presidency, marking a historic return to the White House four years after his previous defeat and signaling a new chapter in American leadership that may challenge domestic democratic institutions and international relations.

At 78, Trump secured the presidency on Wednesday, winning more than the 270 Electoral College votes required, according to projections by Edison Research. His decisive victory came after a campaign characterized by intense rhetoric that further polarized the nation.

A win in the battleground state of Wisconsin pushed Trump over the electoral threshold. As of 5:45 a.m. ET (1045 GMT), Trump had garnered 279 electoral votes to Kamala Harris’ 223, with several states yet to finalize their results. Trump also led Harris by approximately 5 million votes in the popular count.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Trump declared early Wednesday to an enthusiastic crowd at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

After the events of January 6, 2021—when supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol following Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud—many believed his political career was finished. However, Trump overcame internal Republican challenges and defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris by tapping into public concerns over inflation and what he alleged, without substantiation, was a surge in crime linked to illegal immigration.
(Reuters)

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Why I’m excited Trump won. By Emeka Ngadi

Mozambique President calls for end to election-related protests amid rising tensions

Trump takes a celebratory tone as he edges closer to Presidency

Tamela Mann shares heartfelt inspiration behind new album ‘Live, Breathe, Fight'”

USAfrica: Trump vs Kamala Votes reflect America’s complexity and diversity. By B. T. O Ikegwuoha

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Mozambique President calls for end to election-related protests amid rising tensions Mozambique President calls for end to election-related protests amid rising tensions
Next Article USAfrica: Why I’m excited Trump won. By Emeka Ngadi USAfrica: Why I’m excited Trump won. By Emeka Ngadi
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Why I’m excited Trump won. By Emeka Ngadi
INSIGHT

USAfrica: Why I’m excited Trump won. By Emeka Ngadi

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Mozambique President calls for end to election-related protests amid rising tensions
Trump takes a celebratory tone as he edges closer to Presidency
Tamela Mann shares heartfelt inspiration behind new album ‘Live, Breathe, Fight'”
USAfrica: Trump vs Kamala Votes reflect America’s complexity and diversity. By B. T. O Ikegwuoha
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?