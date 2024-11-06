USAfrica: Why I’m excited Trump won. By Emeka Ngadi

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Austin Emeka Ngadi Is a Contributor to USAfricaonline.com

During Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, America gave Nigeria “shege”, and it is time for their own “shege”.

Though this may likely be better than what they gave us here in Nigeria, I like it. I am so excited that Trump won.

Anti-Trump activists, how market?

See, politics is all about interest, devoid of sentiments, religion, etc. It is not how you feel but based on contending interests. That’s what I know.

I hope Trump adversaries would welcome him with a big embrace and smile on their faces. Support him, and America will be better again. At least you won’t have a sleeping president.

There were no killings, intimidation, or threat to any ethnic group, for example, Ndigbo in America, no snatching of ballot boxes, and running with it. No area was declared inconclusive and no INEC who will quickly ask you to go to court, and no professor Y.

Lest I forget, there won’t be Kamala Harris in court trying “to retrieve her stolen mandate.”

You are all saved from the trauma of judicial shenanigans who offer judgement for sale and to the highest bidder.

You see why haters of Trump have every reason to be thankful, celebrate and dance to that popular music by the late Michael Jackson and his save Africa team of musicians, “We Are the World”

God bless America!