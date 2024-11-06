USAfrica: Trump vs Kamala Votes reflect America’s complexity and diversity. By B. T. O Ikegwuoha

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Prof. Ikegwuoha, a scholar of political science, governance and capacity development, is a Contributing Editor of USAfricaonline.com

The emerging result of the U.S presidential election of today, lNovember 5, 2024, reflects America’s complexity and diversity.

Those two factors may make labeling it as racist, sexist, or white inaccurate.

Regarding Trump’s potential re-election, it’s important to consider multiple factors, including electoral votes, voter turnout, and *demographic shifts*. While statistical analyses can provide insights, they don’t guarantee outcomes. The dynamic nature of elections means that various factors are today influencing the final result.

While I recognize that America has made significant progress in addressing systemic racism and sexism, it still grapples with these issues.

The fact that Kamala Harris, a Black and Asian American woman, holds the office of Vice President demonstrates progress, but also highlights the ongoing challenges faced by underrepresented groups.

Racism and sexism are deeply ingrained in the American society, influencing institutions and individual experiences and that is what the 2024 presidential election result is proving to be.

Research shows that systemic racism affects various aspects of life, including education, employment, housing, healthcare, and interactions with law enforcement and sadly, even elections. Similarly, sexism and misogyny hinder women’s advancement in politics, business, and other fields.

It’s essential to acknowledge that America’s democracy is imperfect and evolving. The country has made strides in recognizing and addressing its shortcomings, but there is still much work to be done.

The election of leaders from diverse backgrounds, including Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, signifies progress, but also underscores the persistence of systemic barriers.

Rather than dismissing America as inherently racist or sexist, it’s crucial to recognize the complexities and nuances at play. Encouraging open dialogue, promoting education and awareness, and advocating for policy changes can help dismantle systemic barriers and foster a more inclusive society.

Ultimately, America’s identity is multifaceted, and its democracy is a work in progress. By engaging in constructive conversations and working towards equity and inclusion, the country can move closer to its ideals of freedom, justice, and equality for all.