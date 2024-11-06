Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

INSIGHT

USAfrica: Trump vs Kamala Votes reflect America’s complexity and diversity. By B. T. O Ikegwuoha

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Trump vs Kamala Votes reflect America's complexity and diversity. By B. T. O Ikegwuoha
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. Trump said Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, that he's pulling out of a scheduled debate with his likely Democratic opponent, Vice President Harris, and instead has agreed to a date earlier in September on Fox News Channel, furthering the uncertainty that the two will face each other on stage ahead of the November election. (AP Photo)

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Prof. Ikegwuoha, a scholar of political science, governance and capacity development, is a Contributing Editor of USAfricaonline.com

The emerging result of the U.S presidential election of today, lNovember 5, 2024, reflects America’s complexity and diversity.

Those two factors may make labeling it as racist, sexist, or white inaccurate.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Regarding Trump’s potential re-election, it’s important to consider multiple factors, including electoral votes, voter turnout, and *demographic shifts*. While statistical analyses can provide insights, they don’t guarantee outcomes. The dynamic nature of elections means that various factors are today influencing the final result.

While I recognize that America has made significant progress in addressing systemic racism and sexism, it still grapples with these issues.

The fact that Kamala Harris, a Black and Asian American woman, holds the office of Vice President demonstrates progress, but also highlights the ongoing challenges faced by underrepresented groups.

Racism and sexism are deeply ingrained in the American society, influencing institutions and individual experiences and that is what the 2024 presidential election result is proving to be.

Research shows that systemic racism affects various aspects of life, including education, employment, housing, healthcare, and interactions with law enforcement and sadly, even elections. Similarly, sexism and misogyny hinder women’s advancement in politics, business, and other fields.

It’s essential to acknowledge that America’s democracy is imperfect and evolving. The country has made strides in recognizing and addressing its shortcomings, but there is still much work to be done.

The election of leaders from diverse backgrounds, including Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, signifies progress, but also underscores the persistence of systemic barriers.

Rather than dismissing America as inherently racist or sexist, it’s crucial to recognize the complexities and nuances at play. Encouraging open dialogue, promoting education and awareness, and advocating for policy changes can help dismantle systemic USAfrica: Trump vs Kamala Votes reflect America's complexity and diversity. By B. T. O Ikegwuohabarriers and foster a more inclusive society.

Ultimately, America’s identity is multifaceted, and its democracy is a work in progress. By engaging in constructive conversations and working towards equity and inclusion, the country can move closer to its ideals of freedom, justice, and equality for all.

You Might Also Like

Trump takes a celebratory tone as he edges closer to Presidency

USAfrica: Trial of minors, fainting and Nigerian courts. By Amarike Akpoke

Equatorial Guinea financial chief suspended and arrested amid scandal

Namibia: Swapo rallies support, promotes economic empowerment amid rising opposition

Chad considers withdrawal from regional task force after deadly Boko Haram attack

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article USAfrica: Trial of minors, fainting and Nigerian courts. By Amarike Akpoke USAfrica: Trial of minors, fainting and Nigerian courts. By Amarike Akpoke
Next Article Tamela Mann shares heartfelt inspiration behind new album 'Live, Breathe, Fight'" Tamela Mann shares heartfelt inspiration behind new album ‘Live, Breathe, Fight'”
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Trump takes a celebratory tone as he edges closer to Presidency
POLITICS

Trump takes a celebratory tone as he edges closer to Presidency

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Tamela Mann shares heartfelt inspiration behind new album ‘Live, Breathe, Fight'”
USAfrica: Trial of minors, fainting and Nigerian courts. By Amarike Akpoke
Equatorial Guinea financial chief suspended and arrested amid scandal
Namibia: Swapo rallies support, promotes economic empowerment amid rising opposition
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?