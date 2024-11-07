Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Abia Gov. inaugurates Greater Ohafia development authority, Prof. Awa Kalu is Chairman

Abia Gov. inaugurates Greater Ohafia development authority, Prof. Awa Kalu is Chairman

In a move to drive balanced development across Abia State, the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has inaugurated the Chairman and members of the newly formed Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA). This initiative is part of his administration’s broader strategy to catalyze socio-economic growth in all regions of the state.

The Governor named prominent legal luminary, Prof. Awa Kalu SAN as Chairman, alongside an impressive team comprising Engr. Obinna Odum as Director General, Dr. Onyinye Rufus-Obi, Surv. Ike Orika, and Chief Johnson Chukwu. The inauguration ceremony, held at the Government House in Umuahia, marked a pivotal step in Governor Otti’s vision of equitable regional advancement.

Just weeks earlier, Governor Otti signed the GODA Bill into law following its passage by the Abia State House of Assembly. This legislative framework underscores his administration’s commitment to ensuring that developmental initiatives reach every corner of Abia, making GODA a cornerstone of his administration’s mission for inclusive growth.

During the inauguration, Governor Otti congratulated the newly appointed members, expressing confidence in their capacity to leverage their expertise and networks to drive rapid transformation in the Ohafia region.

“I have no doubt that your experience and connections will be invaluable in realizing GODA’s ambitious developmental goals,” he said, urging the board to prioritize impactful projects and secure funding for ongoing initiatives.

Governor Otti highlighted GODA as the latest addition to a series of targeted development agencies. Following the success of the Greater Aba Development Agency (GADA) established last year, which has been instrumental in transforming Aba, and the contributions of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) in reshaping the state capital, GODA aims to ensure that Ohafia and its environs receive equal attention and resources.

“Abia State deserves balanced growth,” Otti remarked, “and this agency will help actualize that vision, completing the development ‘tripod’ that Abia stands upon.”

He emphasized that the leadership team for GODA was carefully selected based on integrity, skills, and a track record of excellence.

The Governor assured the new board members of full government support, including dedicated budgetary provisions, to enable them to fulfill their mandate.

“GODA is backed by the law, a clear sign of the government’s commitment to seeing this agency succeed,” he stated.

“We will provide all necessary support to ensure that you deliver on your mandate.”

Speaking on behalf of the new board members, Prof. Awa Kalu, SAN, expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to contribute to Abia’s ongoing transformation.

“We are honored to join this revolutionary movement in Abia,” he said, pledging to harness the team’s collective experience to drive meaningful change in the region.

With GODA now operational, the people of Ohafia can anticipate a new wave of development initiatives, strengthening Abia State’s mission to foster prosperity in every community.

