POLITICS

Kenyan’s democrats express concern over Trump’s victory

Kenyan's democrats express concern over Trump's victory

Members of Democrats Abroad in Kenya gathered in the Westlands area of Nairobi, hoping for a Democratic victory in the U.S. election. However, as results suggested a win for Donald Trump, disappointment and concern grew among the group.

Some American Democrats living in Kenya voiced apprehension about the direction of the U.S. over the next four years. Alexia Yun, a project manager, expressed her concerns, saying, “I am a little disappointed, not as surprised as I was in 2016. A bit scared now about what is going to happen in the next four years and beyond, but not surprising though. Unfortunately.”

The issue of abortion rights was particularly significant in this election. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision from nearly five decades earlier, effectively ending abortion access for millions of women in the U.S. Some Democrats in Kenya worry that a Trump administration could lead to further restrictions on women’s rights.

Robin Emerson, Chairperson for Democrats Abroad in Kenya, commented on this concern, saying, “I am very concerned about what this possible new administration would do or what they would say about a woman’s body and a woman’s right on our reproductive (system).”

Democrats Abroad Kenya is part of Democrats Abroad, an organization with 52 country committees. The group is dedicated to supporting Americans abroad in participating in U.S. elections, ensuring their voices are heard.

