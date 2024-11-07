South Africa closes key border amid unrest in Mozambique

South Africa has temporarily closed its primary border crossing with Mozambique following reports of vehicles being set on fire on the Mozambican side. The decision comes amid escalating unrest in Mozambique, where opposition supporters have taken to the streets, contesting what they claim to be a fraudulent election result.

South African authorities report that several Mozambican officials have sought refuge in South Africa, expressing concerns for their safety amidst the ongoing turmoil.

According to human rights organizations, more than a dozen people have been killed in post-election protests. Security forces have responded with tear gas and live ammunition to disperse demonstrators, and the government has signaled that it may deploy the military if necessary.

Additionally, authorities have imposed restrictions on internet and social media access across the country.

The unrest follows the October 24th election, in which the ruling Frelimo party, in power since 1975, secured a victory. Opposition groups, however, allege that the election was marred by fraud and have formally appealed the results to the constitutional council.