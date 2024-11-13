Ghana supreme court reinstates NPP majority ahead of election

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Ghana’s Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling, declaring that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s decision to vacate four parliamentary seats was unconstitutional. This ruling effectively reinstates the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) majority in Parliament, just weeks ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The case was initiated by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, leader of the NPP caucus in Parliament, challenging Speaker Bagbin’s declaration that two NPP lawmakers and one from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had forfeited their seats by registering as independent candidates for the upcoming elections. Another NPP-aligned lawmaker had also registered to contest as an NPP candidate.

Bagbin’s earlier decision had shifted the majority from the NPP to the NDC, temporarily giving the NDC a 136-seat majority over the NPP’s 135. This shift led to the postponement of two critical parliamentary sessions, resulting in delays to legislative work, including the approval of the provisional 2025 budget and confirmation of Supreme Court nominees.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, in a televised statement, announced the court’s 5-2 majority decision. Detailed explanations for the ruling are expected to be published in the coming days.

Afenyo-Markin expressed satisfaction with the verdict, emphasizing that it would enable Parliament to resume its legislative functions. Among the priorities are the approval of a $250 million World Bank loan intended to bolster Ghana’s financial sector and provide tax relief for businesses.

The Speaker’s office has not yet issued a statement in response to the ruling.

As the elections draw near, opinion polls suggest a close race, with the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama expected to face off against NPP Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. The contest is anticipated to be highly competitive as both parties vie for control.