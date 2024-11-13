Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Ghana supreme court reinstates NPP majority ahead of election

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ghana supreme court reinstates NPP majority ahead of election

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, Ghana’s Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling, declaring that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s decision to vacate four parliamentary seats was unconstitutional. This ruling effectively reinstates the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) majority in Parliament, just weeks ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The case was initiated by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, leader of the NPP caucus in Parliament, challenging Speaker Bagbin’s declaration that two NPP lawmakers and one from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had forfeited their seats by registering as independent candidates for the upcoming elections. Another NPP-aligned lawmaker had also registered to contest as an NPP candidate.

Bagbin’s earlier decision had shifted the majority from the NPP to the NDC, temporarily giving the NDC a 136-seat majority over the NPP’s 135. This shift led to the postponement of two critical parliamentary sessions, resulting in delays to legislative work, including the approval of the provisional 2025 budget and confirmation of Supreme Court nominees.

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, in a televised statement, announced the court’s 5-2 majority decision. Detailed explanations for the ruling are expected to be published in the coming days.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Afenyo-Markin expressed satisfaction with the verdict, emphasizing that it would enable Parliament to resume its legislative functions. Among the priorities are the approval of a $250 million World Bank loan intended to bolster Ghana’s financial sector and provide tax relief for businesses.

The Speaker’s office has not yet issued a statement in response to the ruling.

As the elections draw near, opinion polls suggest a close race, with the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama expected to face off against NPP Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. The contest is anticipated to be highly competitive as both parties vie for control.

You Might Also Like

Imprisoned Eritrean-Swedish Journalist honored with human rights award

Senegal braces for National Assembly election amid escalating political tensions

Trump appoints Musk and Ramaswamy to lead Federal efficiency overhaul

Ambition without plans. By Suyi Ayodele

Lessons for Nigeria from the 2024 U.S Election. By Suyi Ayodele

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Imprisoned Eritrean-Swedish Journalist honored with human rights award Imprisoned Eritrean-Swedish Journalist honored with human rights award
Next Article Libyan protesters shut oil valves, demand release of kidnapped security chief Libyan protesters shut oil valves, demand release of kidnapped security chief
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Libyan protesters shut oil valves, demand release of kidnapped security chief
NEWS

Libyan protesters shut oil valves, demand release of kidnapped security chief

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Imprisoned Eritrean-Swedish Journalist honored with human rights award
Senegal braces for National Assembly election amid escalating political tensions
Trump appoints Musk and Ramaswamy to lead Federal efficiency overhaul
Ambition without plans. By Suyi Ayodele
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?