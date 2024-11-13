Imprisoned Eritrean-Swedish Journalist honored with human rights award

Dawit Isaak, a journalist held without trial in an Eritrean prison for 23 years, has been honored with the Edelstam Prize, a Swedish human rights award, recognizing his unwavering commitment to freedom of expression.

The Edelstam Foundation awarded the prize to Isaak “for his… exceptional courage,” commending his dedication to human rights. Isaak, who holds dual Eritrean and Swedish citizenship, was a founding member of *Setit*, Eritrea’s first independent newspaper. In 2001, he was arrested alongside nearly 20 others—journalists, senior ministers, and MPs—following *Setit*’s publication of letters calling for democratic reform. Since then, the Eritrean government has withheld information on Isaak’s condition and location, and many of those arrested with him are believed dead.

The Edelstam Prize, which recognizes extraordinary courage in the defense of human rights, will be presented on November 19 in Stockholm. Isaak’s daughter, Betlehem Isaak, will accept the award on his behalf while he remains imprisoned in Eritrea.

Isaak’s work with *Setit* included open critiques of the government and calls for democratic freedoms, actions that led to his detention in a broader crackdown on dissent. The Edelstam Foundation, advocating for his release, urged Eritrean authorities to disclose his whereabouts and permit him legal representation.

“Dawit Isaak is the longest-detained journalist in the world,” said Caroline Edelstam, chair of the Edelstam Prize jury. “We are very concerned about his health and his whereabouts. He has not been charged with any crime and has been denied access to his family, consular assistance, and the right to a lawyer—this is effectively an enforced disappearance.” She emphasized that Isaak’s “tireless courage is a testament to the principle of freedom of expression.”

The foundation also called on the international community to apply pressure on Eritrea to release Isaak and to advance human rights reforms in the country.

The Edelstam Prize is awarded in memory of Swedish diplomat Harald Edelstam, honoring those who display exceptional bravery in the fight for human rights.

Eritrea remains the only African nation without a private media outlet, having shut down its independent press in 2001, citing “national security.” Isaak, who fled to Sweden in 1987 during Eritrea’s independence war, returned in 1993 after Eritrea gained sovereignty and he became a Swedish citizen. Since Eritrean independence, no national elections have been held, and President Isaias Afwerki has maintained power for nearly 31 years.