Mali’s military junta on Thursday, November 21, 2024, named Abdoulaye Maiga, its spokesperson and former minister of territorial administration, as the country’s new prime minister. The appointment, announced on state television ORTM, follows the dismissal of Choguel Maiga, who had openly criticized the junta’s handling of Mali’s transition to democracy.

Choguel Maiga, a civilian prime minister appointed by the junta in 2021, was removed after he condemned the military rulers for failing to organize elections within the promised 24-month timeline. “It’s all happening in total secrecy, without the prime minister’s knowledge,” he told reporters over the weekend, referring to the decision to indefinitely postpone the elections.

The junta, which came to power through coups in 2020 and 2021, had pledged to hold elections in February 2024 but later cited technical issues as the reason for the delay. Choguel Maiga’s dismissal highlights growing tensions between the military leadership and civilian politicians, including those who initially supported the coup and worked alongside the junta.

While serving as prime minister, Choguel Maiga was a vocal defender of the junta’s policies, even amid international criticism. He faced backlash from West African neighbors and global allies for supporting Mali’s controversial military cooperation with Russian mercenaries and the repeated postponements of democratic elections.

Abdoulaye Maiga, the newly appointed prime minister, has been a prominent voice for the junta. As government spokesperson, he delivered sharp rebukes to foreign critics, including French President Emmanuel Macron, urging him to abandon what Maiga described as a “neocolonial” and “condescending” attitude toward Mali.

Abdoulaye Maiga’s elevation comes at a time of deepening political and social unrest in Mali. The indefinite delay of elections has fueled frustration, eroding trust among the population and key stakeholders. His ability to navigate the growing divisions within Mali’s political landscape will be critical as the junta faces mounting pressure to restore civilian rule.

