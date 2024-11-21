NIDO America is without adequate structure and capacity. By Ejike E. Okpa

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Okpa, contributor of opinion on politics and global affairs to USAfricaLIVE.com, is based in the Dallas area of Texas.

A few hours ago, I read a social media article that screamed: “Historic Feat: NIDOA Brings Nigerians in Diaspora Together“

The report claimed that “the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Americas (NIDOA) has achieved a historic unification, bringing together previously divided factions under one cohesive umbrella. The breakthrough was finalized during the extraordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on November 16, 2024, in Bloomington, Minnesota, under the theme, *“NIDOA: Building a Strong & United Nigerian Diaspora Community.”

I think that the NIDOA is a loosely gathered/group without an adequate structure and capacity parading as credible organization.

One has to interact with this group to figure out how fast they offer nothing except postulations to ambush and impress naive Nigerians at home.

No organizations in the U.S, such as this run by Nigerians, have the operational budget or administrative staff or payroll.

They are run by folks who bring emotion to their roles but lack credible knowledge on how to operate and run nonprofit organizations.

But somehow, Nigerians at home see their amateur show as something to look forward to. NIDOA is not worth the look as it has no value to offer.

Nigerians at home have misplaced expectations thinking such organizations are sources of rescue plans to improve Nigeria.

These are people who physically live in the US but are mostly clueless on what they can offer Nigeria – except nostalgia. Can one give what they don’t have?

Only in the case of Nigerians expecting arms and legs from a snake. Isn’t that something? Believing in NIDOA is like believing the sun shall rise from the west.