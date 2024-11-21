Kenya probes alleged abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye

The Kenyan government has launched an investigation into the alleged abduction of prominent Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, who disappeared from a public event in Nairobi on Saturday. Besigye, a longstanding critic of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, was reportedly taken during a book launch in the Kenyan capital.

On Wednesday, Besigye resurfaced in a Ugandan military court, where he was charged with offenses including illegal possession of firearms. According to the charge sheet, he was allegedly found in Nairobi in possession of a pistol and eight rounds of ammunition. The document further claims he was seeking support to undermine Uganda’s military security.

Besigye’s wife, Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of UNAIDS, strongly refuted these allegations. “My husband has not owned a gun in the last 20 years and should be tried in a civilian court,” she stated.

The 68-year-old opposition figure, who has run unsuccessfully against Museveni in four presidential elections since 1986, has frequently accused the government of electoral fraud and voter intimidation. Besigye is known for his outspoken criticism of Museveni’s administration, which he has denounced as increasingly authoritarian.

Human rights organizations have criticized Kenya for what they describe as a “pattern” of enabling foreign governments to target political dissidents within its borders. These groups allege that Kenya has cooperated in the rendition of political opponents to regimes known for human rights abuses.

“Dr. Besigye’s abduction is part of a growing and worrying trend of transnational repression with governments violating human rights beyond their borders.” says @TigereChagutah – read morehttps://t.co/7ClOGz2ay0 — Amnesty Eastern Africa (@AmnestyEARO) November 20, 2024

The Kenyan government’s investigation comes amid growing scrutiny of its handling of foreign dissidents, particularly as Uganda’s government faces repeated accusations of rights violations against opposition leaders and their supporters—claims it consistently denies.

Besigye is expected to remain in custody at Kampala’s Luzira Prison until December 2, awaiting further legal proceedings. Nairobi’s actions in response to this case will likely be watched closely by the international community, as concerns mount over the protection of political freedoms in the region.