Namibia orders Starlink to cease operations over licensing issues

The Namibian government has directed Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk, to halt its operations in the country immediately. The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) announced that Starlink is operating without the required telecommunications license, rendering its activities illegal.

In a formal statement, CRAN urged the public to refrain from purchasing Starlink terminal equipment or subscribing to its services. The regulator revealed that investigators have confiscated unauthorized Starlink terminals from users and have filed criminal charges with the Namibian police.

“The public is hereby advised not to purchase Starlink terminal equipment or subscribe to its services, as such activities are illegal,” CRAN stated.

Rising Demand Amid Connectivity Challenges

This decision comes at a time when demand for Starlink services is growing across sub-Saharan Africa, where reliable internet connectivity remains a significant challenge, especially in remote areas.

• Regional Trends: In countries like Zimbabwe, Starlink terminals sold out quickly in Harare just two months after the service received regulatory approval. Similarly, terminals have been in high demand in Nigerian cities such as Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Benin City, and Warri.

• Namibian Context: Namibia, with its population of 2.6 million spread across vast rural areas, faces persistent connectivity challenges. Neighboring countries, including Angola and South Africa, have also shown interest in Starlink, with discussions reportedly ongoing in South Africa. Kenya’s largest telecom provider, Safaricom Plc, has similarly indicated negotiations with Starlink.

Regulatory Compliance Pending

Starlink has submitted an application for a telecommunications license in Namibia, but CRAN has yet to approve it.

“Until a license is granted, the importation of Starlink terminal equipment and use of its services contravenes the law,” CRAN clarified.

According to Starlink’s website, the company plans to launch services in Namibia by 2025. However, this regulatory impasse has put its current activities in the country on hold.

SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Starlink’s Regional Operations

Starlink’s rapid growth in Nigeria offers a glimpse of its potential in sub-Saharan Africa. Licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in May 2022, the company has seen significant adoption in less than two years.

However, Starlink has encountered challenges in Nigeria as well. In October, the NCC opposed the company’s plan to raise subscription prices, prompting Starlink to suspend orders for its residential kits. The company stated that the suspension would be lifted once regulatory approval is secured.

Despite this, Starlink continues to offer its high-end Business Plan in Nigeria at a monthly cost of ₦159,000, compared to the ₦38,000 price of its Residential Plan. “We’re committed to providing high-speed internet in Nigeria and are working closely with regulators to make adjustments that will improve the customer experience,” Starlink stated.

As Namibia and other African nations grapple with balancing regulatory compliance and addressing connectivity gaps, the future of Starlink’s operations in the region remains uncertain.