Biden’s Angola visit highlights U.S. focus on key railway project and Africa ties

President Joe Biden embarked on a trip to Angola on Sunday, December 1, 2024, fulfilling his pledge to visit Africa during his presidency. The visit centers on the U.S.-backed Lobito Atlantic Railway project, designed to provide a strategic alternative for exporting critical minerals away from Chinese influence.

The railway, partly funded by a $550 million loan from the U.S. Development Finance Corporation, links the mineral-rich Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to Angola’s Lobito port on the Atlantic Ocean. This route offers an efficient export pathway to Western markets, competing with China’s dominant presence in Congo’s mining sector. Copper and cobalt—vital components for batteries and electronics—are at the heart of this competition.

China has recently sought to bolster its influence in the region, signing a deal with Tanzania and Zambia in September to revive a rival railway to Africa’s eastern coast.

U.S. Commitment Amid Global Rivalries

Biden’s visit, occurring late in his presidency, underscores Washington’s strategic interest in countering China’s growing dominance in Africa. Tibor Nagy, a former top U.S. envoy to Africa, suggested the project aligns with two key U.S. priorities: competing with China and Russia while ensuring access to critical minerals.

“This checks both boxes,” Nagy said, referencing the Lobito Atlantic Railway, which is supported by global stakeholders, including Trafigura, Mota-Engil, and Vecturis.

Diplomatic Engagements and Broader Goals

During his trip, Biden was scheduled to make a brief stop in Cape Verde to meet Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva before heading to Angola. While in Angola, he plans to visit the National Museum of Slavery in Luanda and inspect the Lobito port.

The Lobito project represents just one of several promises made to Africa. Other goals, such as securing permanent African representation on the U.N. Security Council, remain unfulfilled. Additionally, Washington has struggled to strengthen its foothold in Africa amid recent setbacks, including losing a key military base in Niger.

Angola’s Strategic Position

Historically aligned with China and Russia, Angola is now signaling a shift toward closer ties with the West. Angolan officials, including Transport Minister Ricardo Viegas d’Abreu, have emphasized their openness to partnerships that drive economic growth.

“China gained prominence because Western countries were not paying much attention to Africa,” d’Abreu noted.

Historical Context and Future Aspirations

Biden’s visit marks a significant chapter in U.S.-Angola relations, which have evolved since the nations supported opposing sides in Angola’s 27-year civil war. Former Zambian minister Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika framed the U.S. involvement in the Lobito project as a form of “poetic justice” for its past actions during the conflict.

Biden administration officials have portrayed the railway as a model for future public-private partnerships in Africa, aiming to deepen U.S.-Africa ties and foster broader infrastructure investment.

However, critics question the project’s timeline and broader viability, particularly plans to extend the railway to Tanzania on Africa’s eastern coast. Judd Devermont, a former Africa adviser to Biden, defended the initiative, highlighting Congo’s desire to diversify mining partnerships and reduce reliance on China.

“The Congolese have been clear that they don’t want their entire mining sector dominated by China,” Devermont said. “It benefits everyone to have efficient ways to transport goods across the continent.”

Conclusion

Biden’s visit to Angola symbolizes renewed U.S. engagement in Africa, with the Lobito Atlantic Railway serving as a potential game-changer for regional trade and global mineral supply chains. The project’s success could set the stage for further collaborations, cementing the U.S. as a vital partner in Africa’s development.