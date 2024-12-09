Tinubu’s government urges Northern presidential aspirants to wait till 2031

The Bola Tinubu-led administration has called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other northern politicians aspiring for Nigeria’s presidency to exercise patience and defer their ambitions until 2031.

Speaking on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, December 8, 2024, program, hosted by Femi Akande, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, emphasized the importance of allowing President Tinubu to complete his second term.

“President Tinubu should be allowed to serve a second term. Those from the North, including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, should look beyond 2027 and consider 2031,” Akume stated.

Akume also expressed confidence in divine timing, adding:

“If it is God’s will for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to become President, even at the age of 90, it will happen. But for now, they should let President Tinubu continue his work of repositioning the nation.”

The SGF highlighted the administration’s economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of foreign exchange rates, as essential steps toward stabilizing and rebuilding the Nigerian economy.

“It is easy to destroy but difficult to build. These reforms aim to rebuild the Nigeria that was destroyed by previous administrations,” he remarked.

Akume expressed optimism that Nigerians would soon experience the benefits of these measures, adding, “Very soon, Nigerians will begin to see the positive outcomes of these reforms.”

Meanwhile, Segun Sowunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign, stated that Atiku had not officially declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election. However, Sowunmi noted that Atiku’s recent actions suggested he might be preparing for a third consecutive run.

As the nation watches political developments unfold, the call for patience underscores the administration’s focus on consolidating its ongoing policies and reforms.