Nigeria: INEC Chairman applauds Ghana’s electoral process

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has lauded the successful conduct of Ghana’s 2024 general elections, emphasizing lessons Ghana adopted from Nigeria in managing constituency results. Yakubu shared his thoughts in a video obtained by Sahara Reporters.

Speaking on Ghana’s electoral advancements, Yakubu highlighted the nation’s political stability and innovative approaches as pivotal to the smooth execution of the December 7, 2024, presidential election. The polls saw Ghana’s former President, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emerge victorious after his opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat.

In a statement acknowledging his loss, Bawumia remarked, “The people of Ghana have spoken, and they have voted for change at this time. We respect this with all humility.” According to the Election Commission, the final results are expected to be officially announced by Tuesday.

Yakubu praised the perseverance demonstrated by key political figures in Ghana, particularly referencing the trajectory of Nana Akufo-Addo, the outgoing president, who contested multiple elections before his eventual success.

He also underscored the stability of Ghana’s political landscape, stating:

“Rarely in Ghana do you see people switching political parties with every election. This provides stability for both the parties and their supporters, who remain loyal whether their party is in power or opposition.”

Reflecting on the improvements in Ghana’s election management, Yakubu noted that the country had adopted Nigeria’s practice of decentralized constituency result announcements. He explained:

“Until recently, all results in Ghana were collated at the Electoral Commission’s headquarters in Accra. Now, inspired by Nigeria’s system, constituency election results are announced locally by returning officers, while only presidential results are sent to the capital. This innovation has significantly expedited the declaration process.”

Yakubu expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the elections, stating:

“The process and its outcome so far have been commendable, and we continue to support our colleagues in Ghana’s Electoral Commission.”

The outcome of the election signals the end of the New Patriotic Party’s two terms in office under Akufo-Addo, a tenure marked by economic turbulence, including high inflation and a debt crisis.