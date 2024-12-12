Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Namibia: Three arrested in connection with alleged gang rape and murder of 16-year-old in Oshikoto

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Namibia: Three arrested in connection with alleged gang rape and murder of 16-year-old in Oshikoto

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl at a farm near Oshivelo in the Oshikoto region on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Oshikoto police deputy commissioner Titus Ekandjo reported on Thursday, December 10, 2024, that the victim’s body was discovered buried in a shallow grave. “During investigations, the suspects confessed to allegedly gang raping the victim before killing her and subsequently burying her body in an attempt to conceal the crime,” Ekandjo stated.

Prior to the incident, the victim was reportedly seen around 2:00 PM on Tuesday with the three suspects, aged 22, 26, and 28, near a supermarket in Oshivelo. “On Wednesday, family members of the deceased visited the Oshivelo police station to report her missing, as she had not returned home,” Ekandjo added.

Following up on the case, police traced the suspects and ultimately located the girl’s body through their investigations. Before their arrest, two of the suspects had allegedly fled to a farm located 40 kilometers from Oshivelo.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The deceased’s body has been transported to the Omuthiya police mortuary for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The next of kin have been informed, and investigations are ongoing.

 

You Might Also Like

Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma

Haiti’s Port-au-Prince airport reopens amid heightened security

Ethiopia and Somalia resolve year-long dispute in landmark ankara deal

Bulgaria and Romania to join Schengen zone in 2025

Moroccan authorities seize 3.61 tonnes of Cannabis Resin

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Moroccan authorities seize 3.61 tonnes of Cannabis Resin Moroccan authorities seize 3.61 tonnes of Cannabis Resin
Next Article Bulgaria and Romania to join Schengen zone in 2025 Bulgaria and Romania to join Schengen zone in 2025
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma
INSIGHT

Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Haiti’s Port-au-Prince airport reopens amid heightened security
Ethiopia and Somalia resolve year-long dispute in landmark ankara deal
Bulgaria and Romania to join Schengen zone in 2025
Moroccan authorities seize 3.61 tonnes of Cannabis Resin
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?