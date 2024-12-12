Namibia: Three arrested in connection with alleged gang rape and murder of 16-year-old in Oshikoto

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl at a farm near Oshivelo in the Oshikoto region on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Oshikoto police deputy commissioner Titus Ekandjo reported on Thursday, December 10, 2024, that the victim’s body was discovered buried in a shallow grave. “During investigations, the suspects confessed to allegedly gang raping the victim before killing her and subsequently burying her body in an attempt to conceal the crime,” Ekandjo stated.

Prior to the incident, the victim was reportedly seen around 2:00 PM on Tuesday with the three suspects, aged 22, 26, and 28, near a supermarket in Oshivelo. “On Wednesday, family members of the deceased visited the Oshivelo police station to report her missing, as she had not returned home,” Ekandjo added.

Following up on the case, police traced the suspects and ultimately located the girl’s body through their investigations. Before their arrest, two of the suspects had allegedly fled to a farm located 40 kilometers from Oshivelo.

The deceased’s body has been transported to the Omuthiya police mortuary for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The next of kin have been informed, and investigations are ongoing.