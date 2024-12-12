Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Bulgaria and Romania to join Schengen zone in 2025

Bulgaria and Romania to join Schengen zone in 2025

European interior ministers convened in Brussels on Thursday and voted to admit Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area, effectively removing border controls between the two nations and the rest of Europe. The decision will take effect on January 1, 2025.

Delayed Membership: Key Reasons

“This is a historic moment to finally welcome Bulgaria and Romania,” stated Hungary’s Interior Minister, Sándor Pintér, representing the European Union’s rotating presidency.

The integration process began earlier this year in March, when passport checks at air and sea borders between Bulgaria, Romania, and other EU nations were abolished.

Delayed Membership: Key Reasons

Although Romania and Bulgaria have been members of the European Union since 2007 and met the requirements for Schengen accession by 2010, their inclusion faced repeated delays due to objections from various member states over migration concerns.

Austria, in particular, had resisted their entry until recently, citing issues related to migration flows. However, ahead of Thursday’s vote, Austria signaled its support, partially influenced by a bilateral agreement in which Bulgaria committed to strengthening its border security with Turkey by deploying additional guards.

About the Schengen Area

Established in 1985, the Schengen Area is the world’s largest border-free zone. It currently includes all EU countries except Cyprus and Ireland, alongside non-EU members Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

This landmark decision reflects a significant step toward enhancing regional integration and cooperation within the European Union.
(AFP)

