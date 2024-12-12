Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Chuck Abuadinma is the Executive Director of Action Healthcare Service in Baltimore, Maryland.

A hundred years from now, we will be part of history. The accolades we strive for, the titles we cling to, and the divisions we draw between ourselves—whether by class, race, or belief—will all fade into obscurity. The brevity of life is undeniable; we are here today and gone tomorrow, a fleeting moment in the grand tapestry of time. Yet, despite this shared impermanence, humanity often chooses hate over joy, division over unity.

Remember, in life maintaining inner peace is a footprint and treasure that should never be compromised. Peace is the foundation of emotional well-being, mental clarity, and acknowledgment of joy and is the true growth and fulfillment that comes from aligning life’s actions with inner harmony. Life is too short to sacrifice peace for anything let alone fight for it. It is a profound declaration of self-love and the recognition that peace is priceless.

Why do we allow ourselves to be consumed by negativity when our time is so limited? Hate erodes the soul, while joy uplifts it. Hate divides, but joy connects. By choosing hate, we waste precious moments that could be spent building relationships, nurturing understanding, and creating beauty in the world. The titles and statuses we use to separate ourselves lose their significance once we are gone; they are forgotten as quickly as the morning dew evaporates under the sun.

It is time to face the reality of life’s transience and consciously choose joy. Celebrate the common threads that bind us, share laughter, and create memories that bring warmth to the hearts of those who will carry on after us. When the final page of our lives is written, let it be one of unity, kindness, and love; these are the legacies that truly endure.

In the end, life is too brief for hate.