Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Haiti’s Port-au-Prince airport reopens amid heightened security

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Haiti's Port-au-Prince airport reopens amid heightened security

Haiti’s primary international gateway, Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, reopened to commercial flights on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, according to the country’s interim government.

The airport had been closed in November for the second time this year due to escalating gang violence. A test flight was successfully conducted, although it remains unclear when regular commercial flights will fully resume, as a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ban on flights from the airport is still in effect until at least Thursday.

“The resumption of commercial flights marks a significant milestone for the Haitian economy,” the Prime Minister’s office stated. “It restores vital connectivity for international trade, fosters investment, and supports key sectors such as tourism, entrepreneurship, and trade.”

In a separate statement issued on Wednesday, the interim government revealed that airport security had been significantly strengthened. Enhanced patrols and checkpoints, coordinated by national police, soldiers, and a small Kenyan-led international force supported by the United Nations, have been deployed to secure the area.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“This decision is part of a strategic approach to restore a secure environment and restart economic activities,” the statement added.

Reasons Behind the Closure

The closure of the airport followed a series of violent incidents linked to ongoing gang activity in the country. A Spirit Airlines flight was struck by gunfire while preparing to land, resulting in a flight attendant sustaining minor injuries. Other commercial flights were also hit by gunfire on the same day, prompting Spirit, JetBlue, and American Airlines to cancel services to Haiti.

In response, the FAA imposed a 30-day ban on U.S. airlines flying to Haiti, which remains in place until at least Thursday. Earlier this year, the airport had been shut down for nearly three months due to coordinated gang attacks on critical government infrastructure starting in late February.
(Reuters, AP)

You Might Also Like

Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma

Ethiopia and Somalia resolve year-long dispute in landmark ankara deal

Bulgaria and Romania to join Schengen zone in 2025

Namibia: Three arrested in connection with alleged gang rape and murder of 16-year-old in Oshikoto

Moroccan authorities seize 3.61 tonnes of Cannabis Resin

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Ethiopia and Somalia resolve year-long dispute in landmark ankara deal Ethiopia and Somalia resolve year-long dispute in landmark ankara deal
Next Article Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma
INSIGHT

Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Ethiopia and Somalia resolve year-long dispute in landmark ankara deal
Bulgaria and Romania to join Schengen zone in 2025
Namibia: Three arrested in connection with alleged gang rape and murder of 16-year-old in Oshikoto
Moroccan authorities seize 3.61 tonnes of Cannabis Resin
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?