Haiti’s Port-au-Prince airport reopens amid heightened security

Haiti’s primary international gateway, Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, reopened to commercial flights on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, according to the country’s interim government.

The airport had been closed in November for the second time this year due to escalating gang violence. A test flight was successfully conducted, although it remains unclear when regular commercial flights will fully resume, as a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ban on flights from the airport is still in effect until at least Thursday.

“The resumption of commercial flights marks a significant milestone for the Haitian economy,” the Prime Minister’s office stated. “It restores vital connectivity for international trade, fosters investment, and supports key sectors such as tourism, entrepreneurship, and trade.”

In a separate statement issued on Wednesday, the interim government revealed that airport security had been significantly strengthened. Enhanced patrols and checkpoints, coordinated by national police, soldiers, and a small Kenyan-led international force supported by the United Nations, have been deployed to secure the area.

“This decision is part of a strategic approach to restore a secure environment and restart economic activities,” the statement added.

Reasons Behind the Closure

The closure of the airport followed a series of violent incidents linked to ongoing gang activity in the country. A Spirit Airlines flight was struck by gunfire while preparing to land, resulting in a flight attendant sustaining minor injuries. Other commercial flights were also hit by gunfire on the same day, prompting Spirit, JetBlue, and American Airlines to cancel services to Haiti.

In response, the FAA imposed a 30-day ban on U.S. airlines flying to Haiti, which remains in place until at least Thursday. Earlier this year, the airport had been shut down for nearly three months due to coordinated gang attacks on critical government infrastructure starting in late February.

