USAfrica: U.K’s Badenoch versus Nigeria’s VP Shettima. By Chris Agbedo

USAfrica: U.K’s Badenoch versus Nigeria’s VP Shettima. By Chris Agbedo
Kemi Badenoch, UK business secretary, during a general election business hustings debate at Bloomberg LP's European headquarters in London, UK, on Monday, June 24, 2024. The campaign so far has been a remarkably calm period for markets, with the pound and the FTSE 100 down around 0.5% since the vote was called, while 10-year gilt yields are down about 15 basis points. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Agbedo is a Professor of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and contributing analyst to USAfrica

The intersection of identity, heritage, and political leadership is a complex and often polarizing space, as illustrated by recent remarks and the ensuing backlash involving Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party. Badenoch, who was born in the UK and spent part of her youth in Nigeria, has not shied away from making candid observations about the state of her ancestral homeland. Her comments about corruption and systemic dysfunction in Nigeria have sparked both support and criticism, most notably from Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Shettima’s suggestion that Badenoch should “remove Kemi from her name” if she does not feel pride in Nigeria reflects a broader tension that many diasporic individuals in public life face, that is, the expectation to simultaneously embrace their adopted nations while serving as de facto ambassadors for their countries of origin.

For Badenoch, however, her political identity is firmly rooted in the UK, where she leads the opposition and champions conservative values. Her spokesperson’s rebuttal, that Badenoch “is not Nigeria’s public relations representative,” is a pointed reminder that diasporic individuals should not be confined to simplistic narratives of cultural pride or obligation.

The comparison Shettima made between Badenoch and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak further highlights this double standard. While Sunak has often expressed pride in his Indian heritage, Badenoch’s critique of Nigeria’s governance has been interpreted in some quarters as disloyalty rather than honesty. This dichotomy underscores a troubling reality, which is the overly expectations that individuals of diasporic heritage must always present their ancestral nations in a favourable light, even at the risk of being economical with the truth.

Badenoch’s reflections on her experiences in Lagos, where she described an environment marred by fear and dysfunction, may strike a chord with many Nigerians who acknowledge the challenges the country faces. Her remarks about corruption are not unfounded; Nigeria consistently ranks among the lowest in global corruption indices, and many of its citizens have voiced similar concerns. However, the delivery of such critiques by a prominent political figure with Nigerian roots inevitably carries weight, amplifying both her words and the reactions they provoke.

The ensuing discourse on the politics of diasporic heritage raises important questions about the balance between personal authenticity and the responsibilities of public leadership. Badenoch’s approach, speaking bluntly and frankly about her observations, aligns with her broader political ethos, but it also exposes her to accusations of abandoning or disparaging her heritage. It is a delicate tightrope to walk, especially in a world where identity politics often overshadows substantive discourse.

Prof. Chris Agbedo

Ultimately, Badenoch’s journey reflects the broader struggles faced by diasporic leaders navigating dual identities. While her critiques may sting, they should not overshadow her right to speak candidly about her lived experiences. Honest assessments of governance and societal challenges should not be conflated with a lack of pride or love for one’s roots. Perhaps, it may be more profitable to shift the focus from questioning her connections to her heritage to addressing the systemic issues she has highlighted both in Nigeria and beyond.

