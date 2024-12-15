Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Ghana hands over Nigerian suspected of cybercrime to the U.S FBI agents

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ghana hands over Nigerian suspected of cybercrime to the U.S FBI agents
Ghana handed over a Nigerian citizen suspected of cybercrime to the U.S FBI agents, according to the U,S Department of Justice.

The 37-year-old man had previously been on the FBI’s Most Wanted Cyber Criminal List and was accused of sending fraudulent e-mails instructing US businesses’ employees to wire funds to accounts he controlled.

The US has secured the extradition of  Nigerian citizen Abiola Kayode over wire fraud charges, the U.S Department of Justice said.

The 37-year-old had previously been on the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ (FBI) Most Wanted Cyber Criminal List.

Kayode was accused of sending false e-mails to employees of a U.S. firm where he posed as a business executive, telling them to wire funds to accounts he and his associates controlled.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“These bank accounts largely belonged to victims of internet romance scams, who were instructed by co-conspirators to transfer the funds to other bank accounts,” the federal Department of Justice’s District Attorney for the Midwestern state of Nebraska said.

According to the statement, Ghanaian authorities granted a US request for extradition and handed him over to FBI special agents. The suspect then appeared in court on Thursday and remains detained pending trial.

The district attorney’s office said that several co-conspirators had already been convicted, “with sentences ranging from 49-96 months and millions in restitution,” while others were yet to be apprehended.

The statement said that Ghanaian authorities assisted the FBI in investigations.

USAfrica: Ali Bongo and the 40 thieves. By Chido Nwangwu

You Might Also Like

Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma

Haiti’s Port-au-Prince airport reopens amid heightened security

Namibia: Three arrested in connection with alleged gang rape and murder of 16-year-old in Oshikoto

Moroccan authorities seize 3.61 tonnes of Cannabis Resin

USAfrica: The Afe Babalola – Dele Farotimi saga and Peter Obi. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article The Afe Babalola-Dele Farotimi affair: Anarchy in quest of freedom. By Abdu Rafiu The Afe Babalola-Dele Farotimi affair: Anarchy in quest of freedom. By Abdu Rafiu
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
The Afe Babalola-Dele Farotimi affair: Anarchy in quest of freedom. By Abdu Rafiu
INSIGHT

The Afe Babalola-Dele Farotimi affair: Anarchy in quest of freedom. By Abdu Rafiu

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Tinubu appoints Ndidi Nwakuche as acting Controller-General of Nigeria’s Correctional Service
Amazon set to donate $1 million to Trump’s inauguration
U.S, imposes visa bans amid Georgia’s political crisis
UnitedHealth Group CEO pays tribute to Brian Thompson, acknowledges health care challenges
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?