Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to State terrorism charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder

Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty on Monday in a New York courtroom to state charges stemming from the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier this month outside a Manhattan hotel.

Mangione, 26, faces 11 state charges, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 21.

Allegations and Evidence

State prosecutors allege that Mangione was found in possession of the alleged murder weapon, with surveillance footage showing a man matching his description near the crime scene before and after the attack. This includes footage from outside the Hilton hotel, where Thompson was fatally shot in the back.

The state charges assert that the shooting constitutes an act of terrorism, a distinction that separates these charges from related federal charges. The federal case also carries the possibility of the death penalty.

Mangione is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his federal court appearance last week.

Court Proceedings

Mangione appeared in court with his hands and feet shackled, wearing a burgundy sweater over a white collared shirt and khaki pants. When asked to enter his plea, he leaned into a microphone and softly said, “not guilty.”

During the brief court session, Mangione consulted quietly with his attorneys. His hands were briefly unshackled to sign legal documents, and he listened attentively as his lawyer addressed the judge.

Prosecutors informed the court that the state trial would proceed before the federal case. Mangione’s defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, requested expedited access to discovery materials, noting that the volume of evidence, including thousands of hours of surveillance video, is extensive.

Defense Raises Concerns

Friedman Agnifilo criticized the handling of her client’s case, accusing federal and state prosecutors of treating Mangione as a “human ping-pong ball” between jurisdictions. She argued that conflicting legal theories and public statements by officials jeopardize Mangione’s right to a fair trial.

“He is a young man being used as political fodder between two warring jurisdictions,” Friedman Agnifilo said in court. “The staged perp walk and public spectacle were unnecessary. My client has cooperated with law enforcement, waived extradition, and deserves the presumption of innocence.”

She also accused Mayor Eric Adams of politicizing the case, citing his presence during Mangione’s extradition to New York. “The mayor’s actions undermine the presumption of innocence. He is addressing future jurors, not just the public,” she said.

Public and Media Attention

Bail was set at $1, a symbolic gesture since Mangione remains in federal custody. The courtroom was packed with reporters and members of the public, including a notable group of young women expressing support for Mangione. Outside the courthouse, about two dozen supporters gathered, some giving Mangione a thumbs-up as he was escorted out.

Mayor Adams Responds

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams defended his involvement, stating, “The cold-blooded assassination of Brian Thompson and the subsequent terror inflicted on New York City must not be glorified. Mayor Adams prioritizes public safety and stands against violence and radicalization fueled by social media.”

Federal and State Legal Coordination

Mangione faces simultaneous state and federal charges, with trials set to occur at different times. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Acting U.S. Attorney Edward Kim confirmed that the state case will proceed first.

Prosecutors revealed that Mangione was found with a notebook containing handwritten entries expressing hostility toward the health insurance industry and wealthy executives. Friedman Agnifilo described the federal charges as “highly unusual,” raising concerns about potential constitutional and statutory double jeopardy implications.

The case continues to draw national attention as both jurisdictions prepare for trial, with questions about fairness, jurisdiction, and political motivations looming large.