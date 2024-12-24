USAfrica: Biblical lens on Christian practices, doctrinal truth and rebirth. By Asiegbu Agwu Nkpa

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Opening Reflection

Think about this truth on Christian Easter celebrations, which is not different from the adoption of Sunday, Christmas, and several other “adopted” or even outrightly “invented” teachings and practices in modern Christianity.

If the truths of the Christian faith are justified by the Christian Holy Bible, then it stands that anything else adopted or invented for whatever reason is a deviation. Furthermore, such actions adopted or practiced even with the best intentions can be classified as hypocrisy or blasphemy, as they undermine God’s superior intelligence. Perishable, extremely limited mortals cannot presume the responsibility of prescribing what they think or believe is suitable for the Almighty Creator.

Historical Context of Christian Practices: The Broader Scope of Adopted Christian Practices

1. Adoption of Cultural and Pagan Traditions

Many contemporary Christian practices have origins beyond the Bible, often intertwined with pagan cultures and traditions:

1. Sunday Worship: Historically, the early Church transitioned from the Jewish Sabbath (Saturday) to Sunday worship, reflecting Christ’s resurrection. This shift, encouraged by Roman influence, coincided with the pagan observance of Sun worship, blending the sacred and the cultural.

2. Christmas: Celebrated on December 25, Christmas aligns with the Roman festival of Sol Invictus and the winter solstice, marking the “birth of light.” The Bible, however, offers no specific date for Christ’s birth, leaving the festival a cultural adoption rather than a biblically mandated celebration.

3. Easter: While Easter commemorates Christ’s resurrection, its timing (linked to the Jewish Passover) and symbols like eggs and rabbits originate from pre-Christian fertility rituals.

Beyond Sunday, Christmas, and Easter doctrinal fallacies, modern Christianity includes many other practices that find little to no support in Scripture. Here are some additional examples:

– 4. Lent: While a period of fasting and reflection is commendable, Lent as a 40-day observance before Easter has no biblical precedent. Its roots lie in early pagan springtime rituals and were formalized in Christian tradition centuries after Christ.

– 5. Infant Baptism: This practice, though prevalent in many denominations, is not explicitly mentioned in the Bible. Baptism in the New Testament is always associated with personal repentance and belief in Jesus Christ, which infants are incapable of demonstrating.

– 6. The Veneration of Saints and Relics: Practices such as praying to saints or venerating relics stem from ancient pagan customs rather than biblical teachings. The Bible teaches that Christ is the sole mediator between God and man (1 Timothy 2:5).

– 7. The Rosary and Marian Devotions: The rosary, often associated with Roman Catholicism, has origins in earlier religious traditions and lacks biblical endorsement. While Mary is revered for her role as the mother of Jesus, the Bible does not advocate for her veneration or prayers directed toward her.

– 8. Halloween (All Saints’ Eve): Celebrated as a Christianized version of Samhain, an ancient Celtic festival, Halloween’s incorporation into church traditions represents another blending of pagan and Christian practices.

– 9. Church Architecture and Clerical Titles: Elaborate cathedrals, steeples, and the titles “Reverend” or “Father” were not part of the early church’s simplicity. They reflect cultural influences rather than biblical instruction (Matthew 23:9).

– 10. Holy Water: This practice, often linked to blessings and purification, has no New Testament backing and derives from ancient purification rites in other religions.

Indeed, all of these associations reflect syncretism – blending Christian theology with existing traditions but literally fallacious.

2. Intentional Syncretism

The early Church’s strategy of making Christianity accessible involved blending biblical teachings with extant local customs – a pragmatic approach aimed at winning converts. This practice continues in modern theology and Christianity. While it succeeded in broadening the faith’s reach, it often came at the cost of doctrinal purity, introducing practices with little or no explicit scriptural foundation. Such compromises not only dilute the essence of biblical doctrine but also verge on hypocrisy, reducing the faith to a mockery of its original principles.

3. Theological Concerns With Adopted And Invented Practices

Biblical Authority

Scripture repeatedly emphasizes adherence to God’s Word without addition or subtraction:

“Do not add to what I command you and do not subtract from it…” (Deuteronomy 4:2)

“If anyone adds to or takes away from this scroll…” (Revelation 22:18-19)

Christianity’s foundation is built on Christ and the apostles’ teachings (Ephesians 2:20). Practices like Christmas, Easter, Sunday worship, and the several others, if not directly grounded in Scripture, risk undermining this foundation and therefore the expected salvation reward.

Examples from Christ and the Apostles:

Christ and His apostles observed Jewish traditions, including the Passover, Head Anointing, Feet Washing, etc., which foreshadowed His death pp aaaa(1 Corinthians 5:7). Nowhere in the New Testament do we find directives Easter celebrations. The same goes for the several other highlighted modern Christian practices. The focus remains on Christ’s redemptive work and adherence to divine instructions.

The Role of Culture

Many adopted practices stem from attempts to make Christianity accessible across cultures. While this approach may have encouraged conversions, it often diluted biblical truth with cultural traditions.

Blasphemy and Divine Sovereignty

Practices without biblical endorsement risk deviating from true worship. Inventing or modifying practices implies human presumption about what God desires or needs, challenging His sovereignty and wisdom. As the Creator, only God defines what pleases Him (Isaiah 55:8-9).

4. Theological Considerations

1. Blasphemy and Divine Sovereignty

The assertion that adopting or inventing practices embarrasses God’s superior intelligence is a reminder of both humanity’s exuberances and limitations. Assuming to determine what pleases God, apart from His explicitly revealed Word, elevates human reasoning above divine revelation – a dangerous theological stance.

2. Sincerity vs. Truth

Sincerity in adopting any non-Biblical practice does not equate to Biblical truth, regardless of the underlying objective or sentiment. Christ emphasized worship in spirit and in truth (John 4:24), underscoring the necessity of authenticity and alignment with divine will. Well-meaning traditions, if not biblically grounded, risk becoming distractions, derailment, or even idolatrous.

5. The Quest for Biblical Truth

The reflection in this article aligns with the Berean example (Acts 17:11), where believers examined Scripture daily to validate teachings, devoid of personal or selfish sentiments. This quest involves:

– Evaluating Practices: Scrutinize every tradition against Biblical truth to distinguish between human inventions, opinions, preferences, or interpretations and divinely mandated practices.

– Preserving Doctrinal Purity: Recognize cultural expressions as distinct from doctrinal truths that define the faith.

6. A Call for Scriptural Examination

Believers must approach traditions critically, asking:

Does this practice align with Biblical teachings?

Does it honor the character of God as revealed in Scripture?

Does it bring glory to God or reflect human innovation?

The affirmative answers to these questions must align uncompromisingly in every situation or circumference.

Sincerity vs. Scriptural Accuracy

Good intentions do not excuse deviation from Scripture. Christ’s emphasis on worship in spirit and in truth (John 4:24) underscores the importance of aligning practices with God’s Word.

7. Conclusion

Modern Christianity, while rich in tradition, faces the risk of obscuring Biblical truths through cultural and invented practices. The challenge lies in discerning which practices enhance worship and which divert from God’s revealed will. Returning to a Bible-based faith calls for humility, courage, and a willingness to challenge long-held assumptions – whether adopted or invented.

Therefore, believers are encouraged to seek God’s truth with sincerity uncompromisingly, just as the Bereans did, examining Scripture daily to test the legitimacy of their worship (Acts 17:11). Worship should not cater to convenience or cultural norms but reflect the reverence and authenticity God demands.

The Church has a duty to honor the Creator’s sovereignty and remain faithful to its divine mission by anchoring Christian faith in the unchanging Word of God. As limited mortals, we must strive not to “embarrass” God’s superior intelligence by presuming to know better than His revealed Word.

This perspective challenges Christians to critically assess their belief and worship practices, urging a return to Biblical truths as the ultimate standard. While adopted traditions have shaped modern Christianity, maintaining doctrinal purity requires humility and reverence for God’s Word. It is not about rejecting all traditions but ensuring they align with His revealed will, honoring His sovereignty and wisdom.

8. Personal Note

My reflection here stems from a genuine quest for Biblical truth, not mere acceptance of popular traditions. I believe in grounding Christian doctrine in Scripture, upholding divine wisdom above human reasoning, and ensuring that our worship aligns with God’s eternal will uncompromisingly.