January 6 protesters are not victims. By Chris Ukachukwu

On January 4, 2024, I read the aggressively pro-Trump and pro-MAGA commentary by Emmanuel Ihim, published on USAfricaLive.com

Ihim’s article is a perfect Trumpist deflection piece. It is a perfect red herring in the style of Donald Trump’s masterful distractions.

It appears designed to give folks something else to be distracted with while, for the first time in America’s history someone who engages in unlawful activities is about to be inaugurated as President of the United States. This is as he simultaneously awaits criminal sentencing.

In computing, it creates what’s known as a “race condition” – no pun intended. A race condition is a situation where more than one event can occur at the same time without the ability to define or predict which may come first. Will the US president-elect be inaugurated as President before he is sentenced for the crimes for which he has already been convicted or will the sentencing precede the inauguration? Wow!

I can see the founding fathers in stunned perplexity.

To borrow from a great historical speech regarding another event, let me state that January 6 is “a day that will live in infamy”; forever.

Entombed with it is the villain and architect of the “Stop the Steal” terrorism in America, Donald Trump. Trump is intertwined with January 6 (“Jan-6”) as Osama bin Laden is with September 11 (“9/11”) for the foreseeable future.

It is very easy to sidestep the simplistic bait of engaging in the obfuscation the Ihim article scattered all over the place.

There’s simply no merit in arguing, for instance, whether it was the then Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who should be blamed for anything. Is there any merit in arguing whether the insurrectionists were tourists or cold-blooded criminal thugs. The jury has clearly ruled on that – literally!

None of the flimsy Ihim arguments deserve a serious rebuttal because it’s clear throughout that it is just an amateurish exercise in gaslighting.

Time is better spent examining what it is about the mind and spirit of Donald Trump that always wants to unleash mayhem and cruelty on innocent people. Sure, it may just be Trump’s idea of fun to crush innocence but it holds no humor when one considers the human toll.

In the 1980s, Donald Trump personally declared 5 teenage New Yorkers guilty of rape and murder. He paid for an advertorial in which he published their full information including their addresses and strongly suggested that they should die. Even over a decade after DNA evidence and a confession from the actual killer compelled the court to free them, Trump has refused to retract his statement.

The same Donald Trump called out an innocent senior citizen in the state of Georgia by name accusing her and her daughter of election fraud. As the poor lady would later say “you don’t know what it’s like for the President of the United States to level a heavy accusation on you by name” (paraphrased) and why? Only for volunteering as an election worker as she had done for many years prior.

Call it a coincidence but most of Trump’s targets for villainy are Black. Rudy Giuliani is on the hook for close to $100 million defamation liability for that case, but not Trump.

What people hardly mention is that 6 U.S Capitol Hill Police officers died from “natural causes” while 4 committed suicide as a consequence of the attack. 3 rioters died on that day in the course of the insurrection.

More rioters died afterwards but it’s the hundreds of the knucklehead rioters in detention that some would rather discuss.

The article which is simply an abhorrent assault on our decency forces me

to borrow MLK’s words in asking whether it meant to exemplify “sincere ignorance or conscientious stupidity”?

In Donald Trump’s orbit the reality is always flavored. From his TV reality show in which he portrayed a billionaire tycoon (fudged reality), to his uncountable faux merchandise he hawks on television, what you see is almost always not what you get. Yet he commands throngs of “believers” proving true the PT Barnum maxim that “there’s a sucker born every minute”.

His reality is almost always fabricated with a dash of mischief.

The unfortunate thing is that, like the Pied Piper, his ulterior motive is doom for those he abhors, which often includes his most devoted followers.

Trump is a divisive force, not by accident but intentionally. As has been said, the most interesting thing about Donald Trump is what he reveals about followers. I’m at a loss as to how a substantially educated immigrant from a poor [Black] African country — meaning he’s not a White supremacist — claiming to be a pastor (MLK, Bishop Tutu and a few others come to mind) found resonance with such a character. I guess that is a part of the peril of a Trump presidency.