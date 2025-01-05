Ghana introduces visa-free entry for all African nations

Starting in early 2025, Ghana will implement a visa-free entry policy for citizens of all African countries, following approval by President Nana Akufo-Addo in December.

The initiative fulfills a commitment made by the president during the Africa Prosperity Dialogues. According to Akufo-Addo, the policy seeks to foster “stronger ties across Africa” and enhance regional integration.

The move is expected to boost tourism, trade, and travel to the West African nation, as visa restrictions have long been identified by analysts as barriers to growth in these sectors.

Previously, Ghana allowed visa-free entry for nationals of 26 African countries and issued visas on arrival for citizens of 25 others. Only travelers from two African nations required visas before visiting.

With this decision, Ghana becomes the fifth African country to grant visa-free entry to all holders of African passports, joining Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and Benin in adopting this progressive policy.