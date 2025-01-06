Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Ugandan military Chief sparks controversy with threat against opposition leader

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ugandan military Chief sparks controversy with threat against opposition leader

Uganda’s military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the son of President Yoweri Museveni, has come under fire for making a threatening statement about prominent opposition leader Bobi Wine. Kainerugaba, widely regarded as Museveni’s potential successor, is known for his provocative social media posts, including a 2022 threat to invade neighboring Kenya.

On Sunday evening, Kainerugaba took to X (formerly Twitter) to assert that his father, whom he addressed using the honorific “Mzee,” was the only reason he had not acted violently against Wine. “If Mzee was not there, I would cut off his head today,” Kainerugaba posted.

Bobi Wine, whose legal name is Robert Kyagulanyi and who was the runner-up in Uganda’s 2021 presidential election, responded on X, expressing concern over the remark. He stated that he did not take the threat lightly, citing previous alleged attempts on his life.

Kainerugaba later responded: “Finally! I woke you up? Before I behead you, repay us the money we loaned you,” implying that the government had provided financial incentives to Wine in the past to undermine the opposition.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Neither government representatives nor Kainerugaba’s spokespersons were immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for the armed forces declined to address the issue, while the government spokesperson has previously dismissed Kainerugaba’s social media posts as informal remarks that do not reflect official policy.

Bobi Wine, a musician-turned-politician, has emerged as one of Museveni’s most formidable challengers. He has consistently rejected the results of the 2021 election, alleging ballot manipulation and voter intimidation.

Human rights organizations have accused Museveni’s government of widespread abuses, including torture, arbitrary detentions, and suppression of dissent. However, Ugandan authorities have repeatedly denied allegations of election fraud and human rights violations.

Kainerugaba’s comments have reignited concerns over political tensions in Uganda, with critics questioning the implications of such inflammatory rhetoric from a high-ranking military figure.
(Reuters)

You Might Also Like

Judge denies Trump’s request to delay sentencing in hush money case

U.S. electoral reforms reshape January 6 certification process

Uncertainty surrounds Jan. 6 cases as Trump eyes pardons

Trump to be sentenced for conviction days before reassuming office

Melania Trump documentary set for release

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article U.S. electoral reforms reshape January 6 certification process U.S. electoral reforms reshape January 6 certification process
Next Article Judge denies Trump's request to delay sentencing in hush money case Judge denies Trump’s request to delay sentencing in hush money case
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Judge denies Trump's request to delay sentencing in hush money case
POLITICS

Judge denies Trump’s request to delay sentencing in hush money case

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
U.S. electoral reforms reshape January 6 certification process
Uncertainty surrounds Jan. 6 cases as Trump eyes pardons
Trump to be sentenced for conviction days before reassuming office
Melania Trump documentary set for release
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?