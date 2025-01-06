Ugandan military Chief sparks controversy with threat against opposition leader

Uganda’s military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the son of President Yoweri Museveni, has come under fire for making a threatening statement about prominent opposition leader Bobi Wine. Kainerugaba, widely regarded as Museveni’s potential successor, is known for his provocative social media posts, including a 2022 threat to invade neighboring Kenya.

On Sunday evening, Kainerugaba took to X (formerly Twitter) to assert that his father, whom he addressed using the honorific “Mzee,” was the only reason he had not acted violently against Wine. “If Mzee was not there, I would cut off his head today,” Kainerugaba posted.

Bobi Wine, whose legal name is Robert Kyagulanyi and who was the runner-up in Uganda’s 2021 presidential election, responded on X, expressing concern over the remark. He stated that he did not take the threat lightly, citing previous alleged attempts on his life.

Kainerugaba later responded: “Finally! I woke you up? Before I behead you, repay us the money we loaned you,” implying that the government had provided financial incentives to Wine in the past to undermine the opposition.

Neither government representatives nor Kainerugaba’s spokespersons were immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for the armed forces declined to address the issue, while the government spokesperson has previously dismissed Kainerugaba’s social media posts as informal remarks that do not reflect official policy.

Bobi Wine, a musician-turned-politician, has emerged as one of Museveni’s most formidable challengers. He has consistently rejected the results of the 2021 election, alleging ballot manipulation and voter intimidation.

Human rights organizations have accused Museveni’s government of widespread abuses, including torture, arbitrary detentions, and suppression of dissent. However, Ugandan authorities have repeatedly denied allegations of election fraud and human rights violations.

Kainerugaba’s comments have reignited concerns over political tensions in Uganda, with critics questioning the implications of such inflammatory rhetoric from a high-ranking military figure.

(Reuters)