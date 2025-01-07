Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Trump tells Canada to consider merging with U.S

Trump tells Canada to consider merging with U.S

USAfricaonline.com: The returning President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has said that the opportunity for Canada to merge with the United States has become more realistic — especially due to the sudden decision by Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign from the position.

Trump wrote in a social media post:
“If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them.”

Previous Article Petrol War: Let the prince walk naked. By Suyi Ayodele
