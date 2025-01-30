Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Zimbabwe’s inflation rises amid Tax hikes and currency depreciation

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Zimbabwe’s inflation rises amid Tax hikes and currency depreciation

Inflation in Zimbabwe surged in January, rising by 14.6% in U.S. dollar terms and 10.5% in local currency on a year-on-year basis.

Independent economist Prosper Chitambara attributed the inflationary spike to increased taxation and the lingering effects of a regional drought last year, which has driven up food prices.

As part of its latest budget, the Finance Ministry introduced new taxes, including a 0.5% levy on fast food and a 10% tax on sports betting proceeds, both of which took effect this month.

Zimbabwe introduced a gold-backed currency in April 2023, but it suffered a sharp devaluation in September. Despite this, the majority of local transactions still rely on foreign currencies, primarily the U.S. dollar.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Since its devaluation, the Zimbabwe Gold currency has continued to decline, trading at approximately 26.3 to the U.S. dollar as of Tuesday, according to the central bank’s website.
(AP)

You Might Also Like

U.S. cuts deportation Protections for Venezuelans as Trump administration seeks removal options

Kagame defends Rwanda’s role in Eastern Congo, warns of confrontation

Eezeetee refutes Mercy Chinwo’s allegations, calls for transparency in ongoing dispute

FBI insider expresses concerns over Kash Patel’s involvement in hostage rescues

Senate Democrats block bill to sanction ICC, citing unintended consequences

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article U.S. cuts deportation Protections for Venezuelans as Trump administration seeks removal options U.S. cuts deportation Protections for Venezuelans as Trump administration seeks removal options
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
U.S. cuts deportation Protections for Venezuelans as Trump administration seeks removal options
POLITICS

U.S. cuts deportation Protections for Venezuelans as Trump administration seeks removal options

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Kagame defends Rwanda’s role in Eastern Congo, warns of confrontation
Eezeetee refutes Mercy Chinwo’s allegations, calls for transparency in ongoing dispute
BrkNEWS: American Airlines Plane crashes into Potomac River after collliding  with BlackHawk  helicopter
FBI insider expresses concerns over Kash Patel’s involvement in hostage rescues
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?