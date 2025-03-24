Support USAfricaLIVE.com

SPORTS

Mali aims for second straight win against Central African Republic

Mali aims for second straight win against Central African Republic

Mali will seek to close the gap on Group I leaders as they face the Central African Republic (CAR) today at Stade El Arbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. Moroccan time (GMT) and will be broadcast live on ORTM and ESPN.

Match Preview


Mali comes into this fixture on the back of a dominant 3-0 win over Comoros, boosting their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Eagles have collected eight points from five matches, sitting just two points behind second-placed Madagascar and four points off group leaders Ghana. A win today would put them in a strong position to challenge for automatic qualification.

Meanwhile, CAR is struggling, having suffered a 4-1 defeat to Madagascar last week. They are winless in their last five matches, sitting just one spot above bottom-placed Chad with four points from five games. With the second-worst defense in the group (conceding 13 goals), the Wild Cats face an uphill battle against Mali’s attacking power.

Key Players to Watch

Mali boasts a squad with world-class talents such as Yves Bissouma, El Bilal Touré, and Nene Dorgeles. However, their inconsistency has hampered their qualification hopes. Their victory over Comoros was a step in the right direction, and another convincing performance today will strengthen their push for a top-two finish.

Predicted Line-ups

Central African Republic: Youfeigane; Oualengbe, Yambéré, Gambor, Benamna; Koyalipou, Guinari, Kondogbia, Urie; Epandi, Mafouta

Mali: Diarra; Diakite, Diaby, Niakaté, Diarra; Camara, Dieng; Bissouma, Doumbia, Dorgeles; Touré

Predicted Score:

Despite CAR’s desperation to revive their campaign, Mali’s superior form and quality make them strong favorites to secure another victory.

Central African Republic 0-2 Mali

