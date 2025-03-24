Mali aims for second straight win against Central African Republic

Mali will seek to close the gap on Group I leaders as they face the Central African Republic (CAR) today at Stade El Arbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco. The match kicks off at 4 p.m. Moroccan time (GMT) and will be broadcast live on ORTM and ESPN.

Match Preview

Mali comes into this fixture on the back of a dominant 3-0 win over Comoros, boosting their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Eagles have collected eight points from five matches, sitting just two points behind second-placed Madagascar and four points off group leaders Ghana. A win today would put them in a strong position to challenge for automatic qualification.

Meanwhile, CAR is struggling, having suffered a 4-1 defeat to Madagascar last week. They are winless in their last five matches, sitting just one spot above bottom-placed Chad with four points from five games. With the second-worst defense in the group (conceding 13 goals), the Wild Cats face an uphill battle against Mali’s attacking power.

Key Players to Watch

Mali boasts a squad with world-class talents such as Yves Bissouma, El Bilal Touré, and Nene Dorgeles. However, their inconsistency has hampered their qualification hopes. Their victory over Comoros was a step in the right direction, and another convincing performance today will strengthen their push for a top-two finish.

Predicted Line-ups

Central African Republic: Youfeigane; Oualengbe, Yambéré, Gambor, Benamna; Koyalipou, Guinari, Kondogbia, Urie; Epandi, Mafouta

Mali: Diarra; Diakite, Diaby, Niakaté, Diarra; Camara, Dieng; Bissouma, Doumbia, Dorgeles; Touré

Predicted Score:

Despite CAR’s desperation to revive their campaign, Mali’s superior form and quality make them strong favorites to secure another victory.

Central African Republic 0-2 Mali