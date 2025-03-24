Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Senegalese President posts mixed reaction as he marks a year in office

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Senegalese President posts mixed reaction as he marks a year in office

(Africanews) – One year after his historic election, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has received mixed reviews on his administration’s performance.

Contents
Progress and CriticismKey Interventions and Opposition ConcernsGovernment Reforms and Future Expectations

Progress and Criticism

Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko campaigned on economic reforms, anti-corruption efforts, and food sovereignty. While supporters believe their policies are on the right track, critics argue that tangible results are lacking.

“The project is so far good,” said a young Dakar resident.
“We’re confident it is going to work. But they have to accept criticism,” he added.

However, others are less optimistic.

“We haven’t seen any of the promises from the government [implemented],” said a motorcycle taxi driver.
“They promised jobs and projects for young people, but so far, we’ve seen nothing.”

Key Interventions and Opposition Concerns

Since taking office, Faye has tackled food inflation, conducted an audit of the previous administration, and launched an agricultural revitalization plan.

Still, the opposition remains unconvinced.

“This is a disappointment,” said opposition leader Mouhamdou M. Mane.
“There are no new projects based on their Senegal Vision 2050 plan. The economy needs real stimulus mechanisms.”

Government Reforms and Future Expectations

The administration has focused on public sector clean-up, cutting waste, and optimizing public finances. Political analyst Mamadou Thior views the justice sector reforms as a positive step, citing the recent national justice conference.

Despite these efforts, many Senegalese still expect more—particularly in terms of economic opportunities and social progress.

