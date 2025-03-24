Burkina Faso denounces fake massacre videos

Newly circulating videos allegedly depict civilians being escorted by armed individuals to an unknown location, with elderly people and children threatened with knives if they fail to keep up. Other footage shows lifeless bodies, reportedly from a massacre in Gayeri, a town in eastern Burkina Faso.

Government Denounces “Misleading” Videos

In response, the Burkinabè government has strongly condemned the circulation of these videos, calling them “misleading” and part of a “political-media campaign” aimed at damaging the country’s image.

A government spokesperson dismissed allegations of ethnic massacres, stating that such claims are intended to provoke inter-ethnic conflict and heighten community tensions. He reassured citizens that Burkina Faso remains committed to peace and the protection of all its people.

Investigation Launched into Hate Speech

In a related development, Prosecutor Blaise Bazié announced an official investigation into online messages inciting the “extermination” of certain ethnic groups, particularly targeting the Fulani community.

Authorities have also called on the public to report anyone spreading hate speech online, emphasizing that such acts will face legal consequences.

The situation remains tense as Burkina Faso navigates rising insecurity and efforts to prevent communal violence.