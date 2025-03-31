Gabon’s presidential campaign begins as political movement gains momentum

(Africanews) – As Gabon’s presidential election campaign officially begins on Saturday, March 29, several civil society organizations, political parties, and other groups continue to align with the Rally of Builders (RDB), a political movement founded by transitional president Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

“For the Gabonese, it’s the party of Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, even though for the presidential election, it’s simply a movement to support his candidacy,” said Marc Ona Essangui, Coordinator of the RDB associations.

The movement’s organizers aim to sustain momentum and expand their reach across the country by encouraging each member to act as an ambassador for the RDB.

“We, the committed young patriots of Gabon, have decided to join the platform ‘Rassemblement des Bâtisseurs’ simply because it has presented a vision—a vision to build Gabon by restoring order, implementing effective public policies, and constructing sustainable infrastructure,” said Thierry Akendengue, a member of the RDB.

“In 18 months, we have seen progress we never thought possible in our country. Modestly, we believe the Gabonese people owe him this mandate,” added Nicaise Moulombi, another RDB member.

Political analysts view these endorsements as a strategic move driven by both ambition and interest.

“It is about positioning oneself advantageously for the future. It’s not just about securing roles but also ensuring broad popular support,” explained political analyst Modeste Abagha.

The presidential election, set for April 12, will feature eight candidates—one woman and seven men—including transitional president Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema and former prime minister Alain-Claude Billy Bizet. Notably, none of the candidates will represent a political party, a first in Gabon’s multiparty era since the 1990s.