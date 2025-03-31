Guinea’s Junta leader pardons ex-ruler convicted of 2009 massacre

In a controversial move, Guinea’s ruling junta leader, General Mamadi Doumbouya, has granted a presidential pardon to former military ruler Moussa Dadis Camara. Convicted of crimes against humanity for his role in the 2009 Conakry massacre, Camara was pardoned on “health grounds.” The announcement was made through a decree broadcast on national television on Friday.

The decree, read by presidential spokesperson General Amara Camara, stated that the pardon was issued based on a proposal from the Minister of Justice. However, there had been no prior reports of Camara’s deteriorating health, raising suspicions about the true motives behind the decision. Camara, who led Guinea from 2008 to 2009, was convicted in July 2024 for his role in the brutal repression of opposition protests at Conakry’s Grand Stade.

During the massacre, security forces under Camara’s command killed more than 150 people and raped over 100 women. A UN-backed inquiry found him guilty of failing to prevent or punish these atrocities. Since returning to Guinea in 2022 after 13 years in exile, Camara had been in prison.

The pardon comes after a government decree to compensate victims of the massacre, though the 400 civil parties involved in the case are still awaiting payments.

This decision has raised concerns about Guinea’s commitment to justice. While human rights organizations saw the trial as a step toward accountability, the pardon risks undermining efforts to combat impunity for past crimes. With this development, questions remain about the future of Guinea’s transitional justice process under Doumbouya’s leadership.