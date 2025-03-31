Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Sudan Army Chief vows to crush RSF, rules out reconciliation

Sudan Army Chief vows to crush RSF, rules out reconciliation
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, of Sudan, speaks during a news conference at the Sudan Mission to the United Nations Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York.

(AP) – In a video statement on Saturday, March 29, 2025, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan vowed to defeat the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), ruling out any possibility of reconciliation. He emphasized that the army would neither forgive nor negotiate with the RSF but offered amnesty to fighters who surrender and “repent to the truth.”

Earlier, the army announced it had gained control of a key market in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, which the RSF had been using as a base for attacks. The army also claimed victory in Khartoum, stating that it now controls most of the capital, including the vital commercial center, Souq Libya.

The ongoing conflict between the army and RSF has intensified ethnic violence, triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, and led to widespread famine. Millions of Sudanese have been displaced, and the war’s death toll has reached tens of thousands. The violence has also heightened instability in neighboring countries such as Libya, Chad, and South Sudan.

