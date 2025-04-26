Gabon’s court confirms Oligui Nguema’s landslide victory in presidential election

LIBREVILLE, April 25 — Gabon’s Constitutional Court has officially validated the election of transitional leader Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema as president, confirming his sweeping victory with 94.85% of the vote in the April 20 election.

Nguema, a former general who seized power in an August 2023 military coup that removed long-time leader Ali Bongo Ondimba, ran largely unopposed after major rivals either withdrew or lacked significant political support.

Although the election’s turnout and conditions have raised questions among some observers, Nguema’s supporters hailed the court’s decision as a milestone toward restoring democratic governance. His victory formally ends the country’s transitional phase, granting him full constitutional authority to lead Gabon.

Nguema has vowed to implement sweeping reforms aimed at restoring public confidence in government institutions and tackling persistent economic inequality.