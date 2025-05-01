Portable sentenced for assault, and resisting arrest

Habeeb Okikiola, the Nigerian street-hop singer widely known as Portable, has been handed a three-month prison sentence with an option to pay a ₦30,000 fine, following his conviction on charges related to assaulting a police officer and obstructing law enforcement operations.

The verdict was delivered by the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ifo, Ogun State, after the court found Okikiola guilty of two counts involving physical assault and resisting arrest. His arrest had stemmed from a March 2023 incident during which he reportedly attacked a police inspector and disrupted officers as they tried to execute a warrant.

Presenting the case, Police Prosecutor Inspector Olumide Awoleke stated that the offences occurred on November 18, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m. in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District.

“That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and others now at large, on the 18th day of November 2022 at 11:00 hrs, in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony, to wit: assault, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006,” he said.

He further outlined additional charges:

“That you, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned district, did unlawfully assault one Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi (male) by beating him all over his body, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.”

In a separate allegation, the defendant was accused of theft:

“That you, Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, on various occasions in the year 2022, at Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District, did steal some musical equipment, including a Yamaha H55 studio monitor, a complete Studio 2 interface connection cable, and an AKG P420 condenser, thereby committing an offence contrary to Sections 384 and 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, Nigeria, 2006.”

Ruling on the matter, Chief Magistrate Babajide Ilo found the defendant guilty on Counts 1 and 2. He imposed a sentence of one month’s imprisonment or a ₦10,000 fine for Count 1, and two months’ imprisonment or a ₦20,000 fine for Count 2.