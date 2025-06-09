ACF criticizes Tinubu’s 2027 campaign focus over national challenges

Amid rising national concerns, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has voiced strong criticism of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing them of prioritizing political maneuvering and re-election strategies over pressing national issues such as insecurity and economic hardship.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the ACF expressed dismay at what it described as ineffective government policies, particularly in addressing widespread insecurity, especially in northern Nigeria. The Forum pointed to what it considers a disturbing misalignment between public spending and the dire realities facing ordinary citizens.

“A most perverse illustration of reckless profligacy of public expenditure has been the revelation about insertions, in the 2025 federal budget, for the provision of streetlights at a staggering and unimaginable costs of over N260 million Naira each,” the statement read.

The ACF emphasized that the absence of any official response to such revelations highlights a growing disconnect between political leaders and the struggles of the populace.

“That there has to date been no official denial of such crassly reckless and surreal insertions attests to the insensitivity of public officials and political representatives to the plight of ordinary Nigerians, whose living conditions continue to deteriorate all round.”

The Forum warned that these budgetary patterns are often mirrored at the state level, deepening what it described as a “fundamental malaise” within Nigeria’s political economy.

“Going by precedent, such budgetary insertions are replicated in various ways at state level. As ACF observed a year ago, the existential challenges above are symptomatic of fundamental malaise in the political economy calling for urgent public policy attention.”

ACF also criticized the contrasting narratives between government officials and the realities faced by citizens, particularly in relation to security.

“Delusional hubris and head-in-the-sand claims continue to characterise pronouncement by officials charged with responsibilities for security in contrast to cries of state governors on ground in locations. Such obsessions and claims only ignore or give blind eyes to possible mass disillusionment, despair, discontent, hopelessness and angst of the populace.”

Nevertheless, the group commended the resilience of Nigerians, who continue to uphold cultural and religious traditions despite difficult living conditions.

“That Nigerians continue to endure and could even celebrate occasions such as the Eid is a telling testament to their admirable resilience, which ought not to be taken for granted,” the statement added.

In its Eid-el-Kabir message, the Forum congratulated the Muslim community and described the occasion as a reminder of the values of sacrifice, fellowship, and devotion. It also highlighted the economic strain under which this year’s celebration is taking place—citing inflation, falling wages, and a high cost of living. The ACF reiterated its call for good governance at all levels of government as a path to overcoming these national challenges.

Meanwhile, contrasting views emerged from groups pledging early support for President Tinubu’s potential re-election bid in 2027. The FOOG Women Support Group for Asiwaju, during its inauguration in Warri, Delta State, pledged to mobilize mass grassroots support.

Chief (Mrs.) Esther Okotie-Eboh, the group’s facilitator and Iye of Warri Kingdom, lauded the president’s “renewed hope agenda,” saying:

“The women in Nigeria have scored President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, anchored on human, capital and infrastructure development, very high,” adding that the president deserves “a second term to drive the robust vision to completion.”

She emphasized that FOOG was founded to rally support for good leadership and sustainable development, claiming these qualities are evident in Tinubu’s administration.

Similarly, a youth-based coalition under the banner of the South East Progressive Ambassadors (SEPA) has urged Ndigbo to align with the president’s second-term aspirations. In a joint statement, SEPA convener Mr. John Ikeotuonye and secretary Dr. Justin Ogoo Nwankwo warned that the South East would risk marginalization by not backing Tinubu in 2027.

“It would be to the disadvantage of the zone not to support Tinubu in 2027,” the group stated, expressing confidence that the president’s agenda is gradually gaining acceptance across the region.