South Africa’s firebrand Malema, EFF call UK Visa denial “cowardice”

Firebrand South African opposition leader Julius Malema has accused the United Kingdom of blocking his visa application for political reasons, preventing him from speaking at an event at Cambridge University.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), known for his outspoken criticism of Western colonial legacies, described the move as an effort to silence his views on Africa’s historical injustices.

Malema took to social media platform X, stating that he had been assured his visa was being processed but was informed of its rejection while awaiting his flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

“We received a regret letter just four hours before our departure. This is unacceptable and spineless.”

He accused the British authorities of “providing no substantial justification” for the rejection of his application.“It is clear to me that this is an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective.

The outspoken politician has frequently called for reparations and a formal apology from Britain over colonialism, accusing the British monarchy of playing a central role in the transatlantic slave trade and imperial abuses.

His scheduled speech at the Africa-themed event at Cambridge University was expected to touch on these themes.

Malema, once a rising star within South Africa’s African National Congress before his expulsion in 2012, has consistently taken anti-Western positions on global conflicts.

He has backed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and accused Western nations of supporting what he calls Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza.

His views, often controversial, have positioned him as one of Africa’s most vocal critics of Western influence on the continent. JN/APA