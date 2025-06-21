Adebayo criticizes Tinubu’s Benue visit

Prince Adewole Adebayo, leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its 2023 presidential candidate, has voiced strong disapproval of President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to Benue State, describing it as politically motivated and lacking the gravity required to address the massacre allegedly carried out by Fulani militants.

Adebayo expressed concern that the president’s engagement in Benue, particularly the town hall meeting held during the visit, failed to reflect the severity of the tragedy. He urged Nigerians to adopt a more serious and compassionate approach to national crises, especially those involving the loss of innocent lives.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Adebayo wrote:

“Our entire governmental doctrine and leadership mentality in Nigeria needs a thorough revamp, and our people desperately need mental liberation. How could the emphasis be on the 2027 election and little on the sadistic massacre?”

He took issue with the president’s focus on the effort made to attend the visit rather than on providing clear accountability for the security failures that led to the violence.

“The bulk of the speech is on the sacrifice @officialABAT had to make to promptly respond to the killing, instead of critical questions about the failure of leadership and breach of the constitutional duty to secure the citizens. No observer would believe that the people of this great state have just suffered a dastardly and gruesome massacre merely a few days ago.”

Adebayo also criticized traditional rulers in the affected communities for, in his view, showing political allegiance at a time that demanded mourning and reflection. He condemned their decision to publicly endorse President Tinubu for a second term during such a solemn occasion.

“That the traditional rulers felt that they had to pledge their ‘massive support’ for @officialABAT in the 2027 election on this sombre occasion is both pathetic and undignified. I could not believe my eyes and ears.”

Concluding his remarks, Adebayo lamented what he described as the decline of Nigeria’s political leadership and called for a national renewal.

“The political elite’s deterioration seems irredeemable. A new direction is inevitable; May God help Nigeria. We need to bid farewell to poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.”

His comments have added to growing criticism of how the administration and traditional institutions have handled escalating insecurity and violence in the country.