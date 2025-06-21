Omoni Oboli: Nollywood offers more original stories than Hollywood

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli, has joined the ongoing discourse on originality in global cinema, confidently asserting that Nollywood outperforms Hollywood in terms of storytelling creativity and narrative depth.

In a recent interview, the 47-year-old Edo State native praised the evolution of Nigeria’s film industry, stating that its strength has always been rooted in its storytelling prowess. She challenged the widespread perception that Nollywood films are overly predictable, emphasizing that the industry’s creative edge lies in its ability to tell fresh and culturally rich stories.

“Our movies have become so much better than they used to be. We’ve always had good stories, so stories have never really been our problem,” Oboli stated.

She further argued that, compared to Hollywood, Nollywood offers a greater abundance of original content, free from the repetitive storytelling frameworks that often characterize Western cinema.

“I feel like this part of the world, we have actually more original stories than outside of Nigeria. I dare say that Nollywood has more original stories than Hollywood,” she said.

Oboli also responded to common criticisms that Nollywood plots can be formulaic, asserting that predictability is a common trait even in major Hollywood productions.

“I hear people say, ‘Oh, the movies are predictable’. I’m like, name five or ten Hollywood movies that are not predictable. We all know the superhero is going to win the day. If it’s a romantic comedy, you know the girl is going to get the guy or the guy is going to get the girl,” she remarked.

Her comments come at a time when Nollywood continues to gain international attention for its innovation, cultural authenticity, and growing global influence.