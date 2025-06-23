NNPCL raises petrol price to ₦915 per litre amid global oil surge

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has adjusted the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, to ₦915 per litre in Lagos and Abuja. This new rate reflects a 6.4% increase from the ₦860 per litre briefly offered by some NNPC stations in March 2025, following a temporary decline in supply costs from a previous high of ₦945.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, USAfricaonline.com confirmed that several NNPC filling stations in Lagos had already updated their fuel meters to reflect the revised pricing structure. Abuja stations have also implemented the change, increasing from ₦865 to the new ₦915 mark.

This adjustment is consistent with Nigeria’s ongoing deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector, which began in mid-2023. Under the deregulated regime, fuel prices are now largely determined by global crude oil prices and fluctuations in the exchange rate of the naira.

The current hike follows an increase in depot prices by Dangote Refinery, prompting NNPCL to raise its pump price to remain competitive and curb financial losses. Contributing factors include rising international crude prices and the continued depreciation of the naira, both of which have raised the cost of importing fuel.

Expert Insight

In a recent analysis, Jide Pratt noted that Iran’s strategic importance as a major oil producer makes it a significant driver of global oil prices. He explained that following recent bombing activity in the region, Brent crude briefly spiked to $78, before settling near $73 per barrel.

“If tensions escalate further, oil prices could climb even higher, pushing up the cost of refined products like petrol both in Nigeria and globally,” Pratt warned.

Outlook for Fuel Prices

Analysts suggest that petrol prices in Nigeria are unlikely to stabilize unless three key conditions are met:

A strengthening of the naira

Steady global crude oil supply

Significant improvements in local refining capacity

While Dangote Refinery currently plays a dominant role in fuel distribution, expanding domestic refining operations and encouraging competition could, over time, ease pump prices for consumers.

What You Should Know