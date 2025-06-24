FCCPC to arraign MultiChoice Nigeria and executives for obstructing investigation

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is set to arraign MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, and several Pay TV directors for allegedly obstructing an ongoing investigation and failing to comply with lawful summons concerning the company’s operations and services.

This development is contained in a charge sheet marked FHC/ABJ/CR/197/2025, filed by the FCCPC’s legal counsel, Nsitem Chizenum, and obtained by Nairametrics. It follows the recent dismissal of a lawsuit by MultiChoice Nigeria on May 8, 2025, in which the company sought legal backing for its decision to increase subscription prices for DStv and GOtv in Nigeria.

Details of the Charges

According to the charge sheet, John Ugbe, Gozie Onumonu, Adewunmi Ogunsanya, and five other individuals, all directors of MultiChoice Nigeria, were named as defendants.

The FCCPC alleges that MultiChoice Nigeria Limited failed, without sufficient justification , to appear before the Commission on March 6, 2025 , in response to a lawful summons issued on February 25, 2025 —an act which the Commission considers a violation of the FCCPC Act.

Furthermore, the Commission accused the executives of causing the company to "fail to produce documents which the Company was required to produce in compliance with the summons," thereby impeding the Commission's investigation.

The failure to comply, according to the FCCPC, constitutes an offence under Section 3 of the FCCPC Act, 2018, which provides for sanctions in cases of non-compliance with investigative directives.

Court Proceedings

During the hearing on Tuesday, counsel for the FCCPC informed Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that although MultiChoice had been served, the other named defendants had yet to receive personal service.

In response, Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter to October 7, 2025, to allow proper service and proceed with arraignment.

Background to the Dispute

The legal dispute began after MultiChoice announced yet another round of price increases for its subscription services. The FCCPC had issued a summons for the company’s CEO to appear at an investigative hearing scheduled for February 27, 2025, expressing concerns over repeated price hikes, possible abuse of market dominance, and anti-competitive practices.

In response, MultiChoice’s legal team, led by Onigbanjo (SAN), sought an injunction to restrain the FCCPC from initiating any enforcement or prosecution based on a March 3, 2025, letter. The company cited lack of fair hearing as grounds for the legal challenge. However, Justice Omotosho dismissed the suit, ruling that it amounted to an “abuse of court process.”

The FCCPC had previously warned that failure to adequately justify the increases or operate within fair market parameters could result in regulatory consequences.

As it stands, the case signals the Commission’s resolve to enforce compliance and uphold consumer protection standards within Nigeria’s pay-TV industry.