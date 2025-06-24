Gates Foundation pledges $1.6 billion to boost global child vaccinations

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, that it will contribute $1.6 billion over the next five years to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a global public-private partnership that provides life-saving vaccines to children in low-income countries.

Bill Gates, chair of the foundation, emphasized the urgency of the commitment in light of recent foreign aid cutbacks. “The number of kids dying around the world will likely go up this year because of the massive cuts to foreign aid,” Gates stated, adding that “funding Gavi was the single most powerful step to stop it.”

Gavi is aiming to raise $9 billion to fund its operations from 2026 to 2030. A formal pledging conference is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Brussels, co-hosted by the European Union and the Gates Foundation.

The United States has historically been one of Gavi’s significant contributors, providing approximately $300 million annually. However, under the Trump administration, there have been indications of potential funding cuts. According to Gavi CEO Sania Nishtar, the loss of U.S. support could result in an estimated 1.2 million additional child deaths over the next five years.

Gavi collaborates closely with national governments to finance and facilitate the procurement of vaccines aimed at preventing life-threatening diseases such as measles and diphtheria.

The Gates Foundation’s renewed commitment is expected to play a pivotal role in helping Gavi sustain its mission of improving global child health through equitable access to vaccines.