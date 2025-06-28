U.S.: Senate faces crucial test vote on Trump’s tax‑and‑spending package

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to take an initial procedural vote on President Trump’s so‑called “big, beautiful bill” on Saturday, but it remains uncertain whether supporters can muster enough backing to move the sweeping tax‑and‑spending measure forward.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota acknowledged Friday that the vote count was still in flux as senators awaited rulings on whether various provisions complied with budget‑reconciliation rules, which allow the legislation to pass with a simple majority. Several substantial policy disputes also remain unresolved.

Republican leaders did not unveil the final text until late Friday night, leaving lawmakers only a short window to review the bill before the first test vote. Mr. Trump has urged Congress to deliver the package—covering tax relief alongside funding for immigration and defense priorities—by the Fourth of July.

To offset those priorities, the proposal would significantly reduce funding for Medicaid, which provides health coverage to low‑income individuals and people with disabilities, and trim benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Earlier in the week, the Senate parliamentarian ruled that some high‑profile sections violated reconciliation requirements, which stipulate that every provision must directly affect federal spending. Republicans were therefore compelled to delete or rewrite those portions.

Lingering disagreements over Medicaid reductions, the state‑and‑local tax deduction, and a planned debt‑ceiling increase continued to divide GOP senators in the hours before the vote.

The House narrowly approved its version of the legislation in May and would need to reconvene to consider any Senate-passed bill. House Republicans have cautioned, however, that substantial changes introduced in the upper chamber could jeopardize the measure’s chances of clearing the House a second time.