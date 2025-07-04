Former South African Deputy President David Mabuza Dies at 64

David Mabuza, former Deputy President of South Africa and senior figure in the African National Congress (ANC), passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the age of 64, the ANC confirmed.

Mabuza held the position of Deputy President of South Africa from 2018 to 2023 and served as Deputy President of the ANC between 2017 and 2022. While the official cause of death has not been disclosed, local media reports indicate he died in hospital.

A key political figure, Mabuza played a pivotal role in helping Cyril Ramaphosa secure the ANC presidency at its 2017 elective conference, paving the way for Ramaphosa to become the nation’s president.

After serving alongside Ramaphosa, Mabuza stepped away from active politics following his resignation in 2023, though he reemerged briefly to support the ANC’s campaign during the country’s most recent general elections.

Mabuza also served as Premier of Mpumalanga Province from 2009 to 2018, where he built his political base and gained national prominence.