Akufo-Addo mourns passing of Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi

Akufo-Addo mourns passing of Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conveyed deep sorrow over the unexpected passing of Akwatia Member of Parliament (MP), Ernest Yaw Kumi, who died on Monday, July 7, 2025.

In a heartfelt message shared via Facebook, the former President expressed his grief: “I am devastated to learn of the passing of Ernest Yaw Kumi, Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency. The legislator was adored and loved by party faithful and cherished by all who knew or shared acquaintances with him,” he wrote.

Akufo-Addo extended his sincere condolences to the late MP’s family, Parliament, and the people of Akwatia. He also offered prayers for the repose of Kumi’s soul, saying, “May he find peaceful rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again.”

