IPOB responds to Buhari’s death

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a formal response to the announcement of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s death, framing the development as a long-awaited vindication of its detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Following the public confirmation by former presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, IPOB asserted that Kanu had, since 2017, repeatedly questioned Buhari’s health and physical presence in the country’s political life—claims that were largely dismissed at the time. The group now argues that recent acknowledgements by former government insiders lend credibility to those early concerns.

In a statement signed by IPOB’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, the organization stated:

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu spoke on sensitive matters that many dismissed at the time. Recent developments only highlight the need for transparency and open dialogue in governance.”

The group urged Nigerians to take this moment as an opportunity to re-examine the nation’s political history, especially events between 2017 and 2023. Without invoking conspiracy theories, IPOB emphasized the broader issue of governmental accountability and the danger of prolonged silence on matters of national importance.

“We believe this is a moment for the country to reflect on the importance of truth in leadership, and the consequences of withholding information from the public,” the statement added.

IPOB further called for national recognition of Nnamdi Kanu’s role in raising early warnings on critical issues of leadership and governance. The group also reiterated its longstanding demand for Kanu’s unconditional release from detention.

Garba Shehu’s statement acknowledged that President Buhari faced significant health challenges during his time in office, reigniting online debates and media discussions regarding Kanu’s past assertions. Although Shehu’s comments did not address specific allegations or confirm any controversial claims, observers note that the public is now demanding greater clarity on the former president’s tenure.

IPOB’s statement concluded with a broader appeal for national healing rooted in openness, justice, and institutional honesty: