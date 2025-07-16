UK transitions fully to digital immigration system

Starting July 15, 2025, the United Kingdom has officially completed its transition to a fully digital immigration system, replacing all physical visa documents—including Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs), visa vignettes, and passport stamps—with a new electronic visa (eVisa). This system, managed by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), offers a digital record of immigration status, accessible online and linked directly to the holder’s passport.

The eVisa rollout, which began in phases through programs like the EU Settlement Scheme since 2018, is now compulsory for all UK visa holders. The UK government says the move will improve security, simplify verification, and modernize immigration procedures.

What Is the UK eVisa?

The eVisa is a digital alternative to physical visa documents. It stores a person’s UK immigration status online and is accessible via a UKVI account. This status must be linked to the passport used for travel and can be shared with employers, landlords, educational institutions, and public service providers.

Key Changes Effective July 15, 2025:

All new UK visas are issued as eVisas only—no more physical BRPs or visa stickers.

Existing visa holders must set up a UKVI account and link their visa records online.

Physical documents will no longer be valid at UK borders. Entry requires eVisa verification.

This transition marks the UK’s official move to a 100% digital immigration system.

Who Needs an eVisa?

The eVisa applies to all non-British and non-Irish nationals who hold a UK visa, including:

Skilled and temporary workers

International students

Health and care workers

Innovator, global talent, and family visa holders

Asylum seekers granted leave to remain

Long-term visitors with visa vignette stickers

If you currently hold a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) or visa vignette, you are required to transition to an eVisa before December 31, 2025.

Who Is Exempt?

British and Irish citizens

Short-stay visa-free nationals

Visitors using the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme

How to Switch to the eVisa System

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Create a UKVI Account

Visit https://www.gov.uk/get-access-evisa. You’ll need: A valid email

Your passport details

Current visa or BRP information

Phone access for security codes Link Your Visa Enter your passport and visa information

Your immigration status should automatically appear

Manual linking is available if automatic retrieval fails Keep Your Information Updated Update your UKVI account if you get a new passport or change contact details Use Share Codes When Needed

Generate a secure ‘share code’ to verify your right to work, rent, study, or access healthcare.

➤ https://www.gov.uk/view-prove-immigration-status

Travelling to the UK: What to Know

Requirement Details eVisa Mandatory? Yes BRPs and Vignettes Accepted? No (from July 15, 2025) Must Link Passport to eVisa? Yes Do Airlines Check eVisa? No, but UK Border Force will Travel Document Must Match? Yes – always use the passport linked to your eVisa Border Issues if Not Linked? Yes – delays or entry refusal possible

Tip: Don’t delay. Register and link your eVisa well before your travel date to avoid problems at the border.

Why the Switch?

The UK government says the eVisa program will:

Eliminate issues related to lost, stolen, or expired physical documents

Enable real-time immigration checks for employers, landlords, and public institutions

Speed up immigration processing at airports and borders

Align with other digital visa systems used by countries like Australia and Canada

Final Checklist for Visa Holders

✅ Create and activate your UKVI account

✅ Link your visa and passport details

✅ Keep your account information current

✅ Use share codes when proving immigration status

✅ Complete your transition by December 31, 2025

Useful Links

The eVisa system marks a transformative shift in UK immigration management. While the new process offers greater efficiency and security, visa holders must take proactive steps to ensure their details are updated and compliant. The system is live—and the deadline is firm. Get started today to avoid disruptions tomorrow.