Landmark begins N10bn revamp of Nike Lake Resort in Enugu

Landmark Africa has officially commenced the phased renovation of the iconic Nike Lake Resort in Enugu, signaling the beginning of a N10 billion redevelopment project aimed at transforming the property into a premier tourism and hospitality hub.

The company revealed the progress in a video posted Tuesday on the official X account of Landmark Nike Lake Resort Enugu. The footage featured key project stakeholders, including the project manager and lead interior designer, who walked viewers through the ongoing upgrades and shared insights into the design philosophy behind the renovations.

They disclosed that Phase A of the project is already halfway complete, with substantial work done to modernize the facility’s layout and infrastructure. The refurbishment includes the removal of outdated fixtures, spatial redesigns, and the introduction of contemporary interior elements to elevate guest experiences.

“At Landmark Nike Lake Resort in Enugu, we were commissioned to handle interior design, and so far, we have completed about 50% of the project,” one of the interior designers explained. “We’ve removed outdated elements such as the old television sets and bed frames. These previous fixtures have been incorporated into our redesign concept, and have been taken out to make room for the new installations.”

Another team member detailed significant updates made to the resort’s bathrooms, which required structural modifications due to space constraints.

“One of the first things we did was break down the existing toilet walls, which were too tight, in order to expand the space. You’ll notice a dwarf wall now in place—that’s because we plan to install a full-height glass wall there. At the moment, we’re finishing the gypsum board ceiling, and screeding has already been completed. By tomorrow, we should begin painting.

My vision is to elevate the space into something modern yet simple—classy but not excessive.”

This renovation follows a joint venture agreement signed in January 2025 between Landmark Africa Group and the Enugu State Government. As part of the arrangement, the state government provided the 150-hectare Nike Lake Resort property, while Landmark Africa secured a 35-year lease to manage, operate, and redevelop the site.

The initial N10 billion investment will cover the development of upgraded hotel rooms, luxury waterfront villas, a children’s amusement park, beach lounges, high-end dining outlets, a golf course, and a host of other recreational facilities.

Background and Expansion Strategy

Landmark’s strategic pivot to Enugu comes after the 2024 demolition of its popular beachfront property in Lagos, which housed the Landmark Beach Resort. The demolition, carried out to accommodate the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, forced the company to revise its operational roadmap.

As part of its new direction, Landmark announced plans to relocate its Nigerian headquarters and expand into three states and two other African countries. Following interest from governors across 12 states, Landmark confirmed new investments in Enugu and Rivers States.

In Rivers State, the company signed an agreement with the government to redevelop the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach into a modern hospitality destination. Renovation work was slated to begin in Q1 2025, though as of July, there has been no formal update on its status.

Landmark Africa’s move into Enugu marks a significant milestone in its broader expansion strategy and underscores its commitment to reshaping Nigeria’s tourism landscape through high-impact, long-term investments.