Rising student visa fees in 2025: What applicants need to know

Pursuing international education has always been costly, but in 2025, the price of entry has escalated significantly, starting with the visa itself. As nations revise immigration rules, international students are facing rising application fees, new financial proof requirements, and stricter documentation protocols.
Whether you’re planning to study in Australia, the UK, or Germany, budgeting now requires more than just tuition and accommodation—visa-related expenses are becoming a substantial part of the total cost.
Student Visa Fees Across Major Study Destinations
Here’s a breakdown of 2025 student visa fees in the world’s top ten study destinations:
1. Australia
Australia’s base student visa fee has surged to AUD 2,000 (~₹112,800 / ~$1,340), nearly tripling from previous rates.
- Mandatory: Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)
- Exception: Reduced rates apply for applicants from Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste.
- Note: Australia remains popular but now comes with a hefty upfront cost.
2. United Kingdom
The UK maintains a £524 (~₹60,730 / ~$670) student visa fee for all applicants.
- Additional: Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) of approx. £470 per year.
- Processing: 3–8 weeks depending on location.
- Despite the cost, demand remains strong due to academic prestige.
3. Canada
Canada offers competitive value with a CAD 150 (~₹48,880 / ~$110) study permit fee.
- Restoration after losing status costs CAD 389.75.
- Simple, transparent process enhances its appeal.
4. New Zealand
New Zealand’s NZD 850 (~₹43,740 / ~$515) student visa offers flexibility.
- Allows part-time work during term and full-time during holidays.
- All applications must go through Immigration Online from August 18, 2025.
5. Ireland
Ireland offers one of the lowest visa fees:
- €60 (~₹5,030 / ~$65) for single-entry
- €100 (~₹8,380 / ~$110) for multiple-entry
- Exemptions: EU family members and others.
- Additional processing fees may apply depending on the embassy.
6. United States
The US retains its $185 (~₹15,910) F and M visa fee.
- J-visa applicants may be exempt if government-sponsored.
- The fee is non-refundable, and the process remains unchanged.
7. Sweden
Sweden charges SEK 1,500 (~₹13,430 / ~$140) for student residence permits.
- Discounted rate for minors: SEK 750.
- Some scholarship recipients are exempt.
8. Germany
Germany’s €75 (~₹7,540 / ~$82) visa fee is modest, but hidden costs increase the burden.
- Blocked Account: €11,904 required with capped monthly withdrawals of €992.
- Additional costs include APS certification and insurance.
9. France
France offers reduced visa fees for Études en France applicants:
- €50 (~₹5,030 / ~$55) for Indian and select country applicants.
- €99 (~₹9,950 / ~$110) for others.
- Long-stay visas double as residence permits for courses longer than six months.
10. Singapore
Singapore offers a quick, digital process:
- SGD 60 (~₹4,030 / ~$45) Student’s Pass issuance fee.
- Optional: SGD 30 for a Multiple Journey Visa.
- Applications handled through Singpass or FileSG.
2025 Student Visa Fees at a Glance
|Country
|Local Fee
|Approx. in INR
|Approx. in USD
|Australia
|AUD 2,000
|₹112,860
|$1,330
|UK
|£524
|₹60,730
|$670
|Canada
|CAD 150
|₹48,880
|$110
|New Zealand
|NZD 850
|₹43,740
|$515
|Ireland
|€60–€100
|₹5,030–₹8,380
|$65–$110
|USA
|$185
|₹15,910
|$185
|Sweden
|SEK 1,500
|₹13,430
|$140
|Germany
|€75
|₹7,540
|$82
|France
|€50–€99
|₹5,030–₹9,950
|$55–$110
|Singapore
|SGD 60
|₹4,030
|$45
Why Are Visa Fees Increasing?
- Global Demand: A surge in international student applications.
- Policy Shifts: Stricter immigration strategies aimed at limiting migration.
- Revenue Recovery: Governments are offsetting pandemic-era losses.
- Administrative Costs: Funding healthcare surcharges, digital platforms, and compliance measures.
Plan Ahead: Hidden Costs to Consider
Visa fees are just the beginning. Prospective students should also account for:
- Language tests (IELTS, TOEFL, Duolingo)
- Health and travel insurance
- Financial proofs (like Germany’s blocked account)
- Biometric enrolments and document certification
- Application fees across multiple universities
With rising visa costs and changing regulations, studying abroad in 2025 requires strategic financial planning. Applicants should research each country’s requirements thoroughly, prepare documentation early, and explore scholarships or fee exemptions where possible.
A clear understanding of total pre-departure expenses—not just tuition—can make or break your international education journey.