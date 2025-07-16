Rising student visa fees in 2025: What applicants need to know

Pursuing international education has always been costly, but in 2025, the price of entry has escalated significantly, starting with the visa itself. As nations revise immigration rules, international students are facing rising application fees, new financial proof requirements, and stricter documentation protocols.

Whether you’re planning to study in Australia, the UK, or Germany, budgeting now requires more than just tuition and accommodation—visa-related expenses are becoming a substantial part of the total cost.

Student Visa Fees Across Major Study Destinations

Here’s a breakdown of 2025 student visa fees in the world’s top ten study destinations:

1. Australia

Australia’s base student visa fee has surged to AUD 2,000 (~₹112,800 / ~$1,340), nearly tripling from previous rates.

Mandatory: Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)

Mandatory: Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)

Reduced rates apply for applicants from Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste. Note: Australia remains popular but now comes with a hefty upfront cost.

2. United Kingdom

The UK maintains a £524 (~₹60,730 / ~$670) student visa fee for all applicants.

Additional: Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) of approx. £470 per year .

Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) of approx. . Processing: 3–8 weeks depending on location.

3–8 weeks depending on location. Despite the cost, demand remains strong due to academic prestige.

3. Canada

Canada offers competitive value with a CAD 150 (~₹48,880 / ~$110) study permit fee.

Restoration after losing status costs CAD 389.75 .

. Simple, transparent process enhances its appeal.

4. New Zealand

New Zealand’s NZD 850 (~₹43,740 / ~$515) student visa offers flexibility.

Allows part-time work during term and full-time during holidays.

All applications must go through Immigration Online from August 18, 2025.

5. Ireland

Ireland offers one of the lowest visa fees:

€60 (~₹5,030 / ~$65) for single-entry

(~₹5,030 / ~$65) for single-entry €100 (~₹8,380 / ~$110) for multiple-entry

(~₹8,380 / ~$110) for multiple-entry Exemptions: EU family members and others.

EU family members and others. Additional processing fees may apply depending on the embassy.

6. United States

The US retains its $185 (~₹15,910) F and M visa fee.

J-visa applicants may be exempt if government-sponsored.

The fee is non-refundable, and the process remains unchanged.

7. Sweden

Sweden charges SEK 1,500 (~₹13,430 / ~$140) for student residence permits.

Discounted rate for minors: SEK 750.

rate for minors: SEK 750. Some scholarship recipients are exempt.

8. Germany

Germany’s €75 (~₹7,540 / ~$82) visa fee is modest, but hidden costs increase the burden.

Blocked Account: €11,904 required with capped monthly withdrawals of €992.

€11,904 required with capped monthly withdrawals of €992. Additional costs include APS certification and insurance.

9. France

France offers reduced visa fees for Études en France applicants:

€50 (~₹5,030 / ~$55) for Indian and select country applicants.

(~₹5,030 / ~$55) for Indian and select country applicants. €99 (~₹9,950 / ~$110) for others.

(~₹9,950 / ~$110) for others. Long-stay visas double as residence permits for courses longer than six months.

10. Singapore

Singapore offers a quick, digital process:

SGD 60 (~₹4,030 / ~$45) Student’s Pass issuance fee.

(~₹4,030 / ~$45) Student’s Pass issuance fee. Optional: SGD 30 for a Multiple Journey Visa.

SGD 30 for a Multiple Journey Visa. Applications handled through Singpass or FileSG.

2025 Student Visa Fees at a Glance

Country Local Fee Approx. in INR Approx. in USD Australia AUD 2,000 ₹112,860 $1,330 UK £524 ₹60,730 $670 Canada CAD 150 ₹48,880 $110 New Zealand NZD 850 ₹43,740 $515 Ireland €60–€100 ₹5,030–₹8,380 $65–$110 USA $185 ₹15,910 $185 Sweden SEK 1,500 ₹13,430 $140 Germany €75 ₹7,540 $82 France €50–€99 ₹5,030–₹9,950 $55–$110 Singapore SGD 60 ₹4,030 $45

Why Are Visa Fees Increasing?

Global Demand: A surge in international student applications.

A surge in international student applications. Policy Shifts: Stricter immigration strategies aimed at limiting migration.

Stricter immigration strategies aimed at limiting migration. Revenue Recovery: Governments are offsetting pandemic-era losses.

Governments are offsetting pandemic-era losses. Administrative Costs: Funding healthcare surcharges, digital platforms, and compliance measures.

Plan Ahead: Hidden Costs to Consider

Visa fees are just the beginning. Prospective students should also account for:

Language tests (IELTS, TOEFL, Duolingo)

Health and travel insurance

Financial proofs (like Germany’s blocked account)

Biometric enrolments and document certification

Application fees across multiple universities

With rising visa costs and changing regulations, studying abroad in 2025 requires strategic financial planning. Applicants should research each country’s requirements thoroughly, prepare documentation early, and explore scholarships or fee exemptions where possible.

A clear understanding of total pre-departure expenses—not just tuition—can make or break your international education journey.